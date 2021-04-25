Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury report, predicted lineups and starting 5s - April 25th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

NBA action continues with an enticing clash in the Eastern Conference between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. The fixture represents their final encounter of the 2020-21 season.

Both sides have winning momentum behind them and their matchup offers a preview of what could turn out to be a playoff series in the making.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are coming off back-to-back wins against the East-leading Philadelphia 76ers. The Greek Freak fired on all cylinders in the two wins, registering an impressive combined total of 51 points and 30 rebounds.

The Milwaukee Bucks have split their last 10 games. Mike Budenholzer's men are holding steady in third spot in the East with a 37-22 record behind them.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks have gone 7-3 in their past ten outings. Even with Trae Young and Clint Capela sidelined with injuries, the Hawks still managed to school the reigning Eastern Conference champs, the Miami Heat, to a 118-103 decision in their favor.

Nate McMillan's side will roll out at home with a 33-27 result on the season, occupying the 5th spot in the East. The Atlanta Hawks are only half a game behind the red-hot New York Knicks (fourth).

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report

Milwaukee Bucks

In a rare sighting during the 2020-21 season, the Milwaukee Bucks have no injuries to report ahead of this matchup.

Coach Mike Budenholzer will have the luxury of using his entire roster in Sunday's contest.

Atlanta Hawks

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks have witnessed players fall in and out of rotation throughout the season.

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young missed their game against the Miami Heat. The point guard could remain on the sidelines against the Milwaukee Bucks as well. Young is nursing an ankle injury, but luckily, his condition is not that severe. He is expected to make his comeback in the coming days.

An injury report for tomorrow's game:



Clint Capela: Questionable

Kris Dunn: Doubtful



Cam Reddish: Out

De’Andre Hunter: Out

Trae Young: Out

pic.twitter.com/AamXkwP4ia — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 24, 2021

Clint Capela's status has been listed as questionable for Sunday's contest. The big man from Switzerland is dealing with back issues. He is being monitored on a day-to-day basis.

Tony Snell and De'Andre Hunter have been ruled out for this game, while Kris Dunn has been listed as doubtful.

Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish remains out as he is still recuperating from a right Achilles injury. In some good news, Danilo Gallinari will be available for Sunday's matchup as he made his return to the NBA hardwood against the Heat, tallying 17 points in 22 minutes off the bench.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have a healthy roster ahead of this contest. They will probably go with their usual starting five that has brought them considerable success this season. Jrue Holiday and Donte DiVincenzo will feature in the backcourt. The guard duo combined for 23 points and seven assists in their win over the 76ers on Saturday.

The reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo will join Khris Middleton on the wing as they take their place in the two forward positions. Giannis is averaging 28.4 points per game, while Khris is tallying 20.3 points per outing this campaign. Brook Lopez will roll out as their primary center.

Atlanta Hawks

Advertisement

Bogdan Bogdanovic #13 (left) of the Atlanta Hawks.

In Trae Young's absence, the Atlanta Hawks could use the same lineup they deployed against the Miami Heat. Bogdan Bogdanovic and Kevin Huerter could start things off in the backcourt, with veteran Lou Williams coming off the bench.

Solomon Hill will come in at the small forward position, while John Collins takes his place in the power forward spot. Collins is coming off a 20 point, eight-rebound performance and could deliver the goods again in Sunday's game. If Capela remains out, Onyeka Okongwu could receive the green light to start the game as their primary center.

The shorthanded Atlanta Hawks will hope Danilo Gallinari and Brandon Goodwin keep adding to the score with timely buckets off the bench. Both players registered an identical 17 point outing in their previous matchup.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday l Shooting Guard - Donte DiVincenzo l Small Forward - Khris Middleton l Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo l Center - Brook Lopez

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic | Shooting Guard - Kevin Huerter | Small Forward - Solomon Hill | Power Forward - John Collins | Center - Onyeka Okongwu