Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks: Match Preview and Predictions - 27th December 2019

Match details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks

Date & Time: Friday, 27 December 2019 (7:30 PM ET)

Venue: Philips Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Last Game Results

Milwaukee Bucks (27-5): 109-121 loss to the Philadephia 76ers (25 December)

Atlanta Hawks (6-25): 118-121 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers (23 December)

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

After a Chrismas day meltdown, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will be hoping to get back to winning ways. They face the Atlanta Hawks tonight on the road and will be hoping to pull off an easy victory.

The Christmas night was a forgetful one for the Bucks as their man Giannis had one of the worst games of his career. He scored 18 points and grabbed 14 rebounds on the night. Along with him, Brook Lopez and George Hill poured in 11 and 15 points respectively.

But it was Khris Middleton who was the shining light as he supported them with a team-high 31 points and eight rebounds.

The Bucks might have lost their last game, but that does not change the fact they have the best record in the East. They will be itching to bounce back tonight.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

There is no doubt that Giannis was toyed with on Christmas night by the 76ers, especially with his three-point shot. The Greek missed seven three-point shots, including one in which he was left embarrassingly open and dared to shoot. Furthermore, he shot just 8 of 27 from the field and turned the ball over three times.

However, this bad night does not change the fact that he is the front-runner in the MVP race and one of the best players in the league right now. Giannis will be keen to bounce back with a dominating performance against the low-ranked Hawks tonight.

Bucks' Predicted Lineup

Donte DiVincenzo, Wesley Matthews, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Hawks are dealing with an eight-game losing run right now. They lost to Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, and face another tough test against the Milwaukee Bucks tonight.

John Collins returned against the Cavs after being out of action for nearly two months due to a doping offense. He had tested positive for GHRP-2 (Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide) and had been slapped with a 25-game suspension.

Collins dropped 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the night, but couldn't help the Hawks cross the line as they fell to the Cavs 118-121.

Trae Young dropped another 30 on the night with 11 assists and six rebounds. Young has been the lone warrior for the Hawks, consistently putting up good numbers, but the team still lacks the type of quality that can turn the tables around.

There have been reports of the Hawks being interested in Steven Adams of the Oklahoma City Thunder, but for the moment they have to make do with they have.

Key Player - John Collins

John Collins has returned in grand style, putting up 27 points and 10 rebounds in his comeback game. He needs to support Trae Young, who has been fighting it out alone for the team.

Collins will have a critical role in not only scoring numbers on the offensive end but also stopping the Bucks' players on defense.

Hawks' Predicted Lineup

Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, Bruno Fernando, De’Andre Hunter, John Collins

Bucks vs Hawks Match Prediction

The Bucks are one of the best teams in the NBA, and they have the firepower to destroy their opponents tonight. The Hawks, on the other hand, lack the necessary quality in the paint to stop the likes of Giannis from dominating the game.

I am predicting a landslide win for the Bucks tonight.

Where to Watch Bucks vs Hawks?

The game can be watched on TV on Fox Sports- South East. You can also stream the game live via NBA League Pass.