NBA Trade Rumors: Atlanta Hawks have discussed the possibility of a Steven Adams trade

Despite Trae Young continuing to ball out, the Atlanta Hawks have failed to get across the line in games and are currently tied with the Golden State Warriors for the worst record in the NBA (6-24). A big part of Atlanta's problem is the limited impact they have had inside the paint with both Damian Jones and Alex Len failing to get enough going on both ends of the floor.

The Hawks desperately need a reliable big man and as per The Athletic's Chris Kirschner, Steven Adams is the name that has been discussed by the Hawks, and they may look to acquire him ahead of the February trade deadline.

OKC willing to trade Steven Adams

Earlier, The Athletic's Shams Charania also reported that the Oklahoma City Thunder are interested in moving players having high-salary contracts. Also, it has been clear from OKC's management that they are looking for a complete rebuild of the team. So giving away Steven Adams – who'll roughly earn $26 million this season and $27.5 million in the following year – will not be a bad call for them as they will clear a lot of cap space. So if both the interests fall in sync, we may see Adams playing alongside Trae Young in the upcoming days.

What Steven Adams brings to the table

Steven Adams has bounced back well from the knee injury and averaging 11.5 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. He also recorded 20 points and 17 rebounds in the Thunder's victory against the Los Angeles Clippers last night.

With him, the Hawks will get an experienced starting center who can not only defend but also lift the team with his leadership qualities. The Hawks have lost more than 50 games in two consecutive seasons and with Adams' addition to the squad, they can prevent this from happening a third successive time.