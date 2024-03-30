Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks: Prediction and Betting Tips | March 30, 2024

The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Atlanta Hawks at the State Farm Arena on March 30 for their third encounter of the 2023-24 season. Their last two matchups were in Wisconsin with both teams scoring a win, and this game will be their regular season series tiebreaker.

Even without Trae Young, the Hawks have managed a four-game winning streak and hope to keep the momentum going here. On the other hand, the Bucks aim to end their two-game skid to keep the Cleveland Cavaliers from chasing their current second-place standing in the NBA Eastern Conference.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

This NBA Eastern Conference showdown will tip-off at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time and it can be seen on television through the Bally Sports SE-ATL and Bally Sports WI broadcasts. Both feeds are available to watch via online live streaming through an NBA League Pass subscription.

Moneyline: Bucks (-190) vs Hawks (-160).

Spread: Bucks -4.5 (-110) vs +4.5 Hawks (-110).

Total (O/U): Bucks (u225.5) vs Hawks (o225.5).

Note: Odds may vary over time. The odds above are accurate at the time of writing.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks: Preview

The Hawks aim to sustain their late-season momentum and get to test themselves against the second-best team in the NBA Eastern Conference. This team is facing significant injuries from Trae Young and Saddiq Bey.

Nonetheless, they have been able to secure four consecutive wins, including a victory over the league-leading Boston Celtics via Dejounte Murray's stellar gameplay, who tallied 44 points.

On the other side, the Bucks still need to finish the season strong to hold on to their current standing in the NBA Eastern Conference. Giannis Antetokounmpo will have to have a strong outing as the team will miss the services of Damian Lillard who is out due to personal reasons.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks: Starting lineups, subs and rotation

Milwaukee Bucks starting lineups

PG - Patrick Beverley, SG - Malik Beasley, SF - Khris Middleton, PF - Giannis Antetokounmpo, C - Brook Lopez.

Damian Lillard is ruled out of this game and while Pat Beverley is marked as probable, he is expected to suit up after missing their previous game. Aside from Giannis Antetokounmpo, Malik Beasley and Brook Lopez are expected to step up to fill in the void left by Lillard.

Atlanta Hawks starting lineups

PG - Dejounte Murray, SG - Bogdan Bogdanovic, SF - Vit Krejci, PF - DeAndre Hunter, C - Clint Capela.

Dejounte Murray has had the ball-handling duties for the team and he has shooter Bogdan Bogdanovic in the backcourt. The forward tandem of Vit Krejci and DeAndre Hunter was the combination the team went with against the Celtics and is expected to start again alongside center Clint Capela.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks: Betting tips

With Lillard out, expect a bigger load to be shouldered by Giannis Antetokounmpo. His NBA prop of 30.5 points has been broken only once in the last four games but he is expected to go over since the team is increasingly in need of a win.

Like Antetokounmpo, Dejounte Murray has the task of producing more for his team, especially with only a few games left. His 26.5 NBA prop should be broken as he has been going over in the last two games.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks: Prediction

The Bucks are favored to win in this game but with the way the Hawks performed against the Celtics, this should be a close matchup. The spread of 4.5 points will not likely be broken but the Bucks should win. The total went over in their last matchup and the same should happen here.