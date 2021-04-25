Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks Prediction & Match Preview - April 25th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The 2020-21 NBA season action will continue on Sunday when the Atlanta Hawks host the surging Milwaukee Bucks at the State Farm Arena.

Both teams are coming into the game on the back of convincing wins over Eastern Conference playoff-bound teams. While the Atlanta Hawks edged out the Miami Heat, the Milwaukee Bucks thumped the Philadelphia 76ers.

Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Sunday, April 25th; 7:30 PM ET (Monday, 26th April; 5:00 AM IST).

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently third in the Eastern Conference and have been terrific on the offensive end in the 2020-21 campaign, averaging a league-high 119.6 points per game.

Advertisement

They also lead the league in rebounds, grabbing a staggering 48 boards per contest. The Milwaukee Bucks are second in the three-point percentage, compared to 18th last year, which shows how much improvement they have made in this regard.

Offseason acquisition Jrue Holiday has played his role exceptionally well, putting up 17 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds along with 1.8 steals.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo is putting up video game numbers yet again, as the Greek Freak is averaging 28.4 points, 6 assists ,11.3 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals.

Advertisement

The dominant power forward is also shooting an incredible 56.5% from the field, ensuring his efficiency does not dip despite attempting a high volume of shots.

Antetokoumpo will be looking to add another MVP award to his resume, but he is set to face heavy competition from centers Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid this season.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday Shooting Guard - Donte DiVincenzo Small Forward - Khris Middleton Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo Center - Brook Lopez

Also Read: 5 NBA MVPs in the regular season who went on to lose in the NBA finals

Atlanta Hawks Preview

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow’s game:



Clint Capela: Questionable

Kris Dunn: Doubtful



Cam Reddish: Out

De’Andre Hunter: Out

Trae Young: Out

Tony Snell: Out pic.twitter.com/AamXkwP4ia — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 24, 2021

The Atlanta Hawks have shown active hands on the offensive glass, averaging 10 boards on the offensive end. They average 113.8 points per game, the 12th highest mark in the league and have been extremely efficient from the charity stripe, making 81% of their free throws.

Clint Capela has been in sublime form, registering 15.7 points and 14.7 rebounds per game. He also racked up 2.2 blocks, showcasing his ability to get the job done on both ends of the floor.

Key Player - John Collins

Advertisement

The Atlanta Hawks

With trade rumors spreading about his future with the Atlanta Hawks, John Collins has let his talent do the talking. He has averaged close to 18 points, 7.7 rebounds and a block per game, while shooting an impressive 54.8% from the field.

The Atlanta Hawks are shorthanded for this game, with Young ruled out and Clint Capela listed as questionable. Both Young and Capela have been a crucial part of the offense, and now it falls to Collins to take his team home against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Kevin Huerter Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic Small Forward - Solomon Hill Power Forward - John Collins Center - Onyeka Okongwu

Hawks vs Bucks Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks are outright favorites to win this encounter, and Trae Young's absence should make it easier for Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. The Atlanta Hawks are severely underhanded, and fans can expect the Bucks to prevail by a considerable margin.

Where to Watch Hawks vs Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks game will be televised live on NBA TV. Locally, fans can catch the game on Bally Sports Wisconsin and Bally Sports South East - Atlanta. The match can be streamed live with an NBA League Pass as well.

Also Read: 5 biggest NBA MVP snubs of the 21st century