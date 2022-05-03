Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - May 3rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks will travel to the TD Garden for Game 2 of their Conference Semifinal series against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.

The defending champions put in a complete performance to bag a brilliant 101-89 win in Game 1 on Sunday. Giannis Antetokounmpo secured a triple-double by scoring 24 points and grabbing 13 rebounds and 12 assists.

He also had a highlight moment in the game where he threw the ball off the backboard and emphatically dunked the ball to hype up the Bucks team. Jrue Holiday stepped in with a 25-point performance as well.

The Celtics were good on the defensive end, but the Bucks were calm and resilient on the night. They restricted the team from Boston to only 33.3% shooting on the night, which helped them stay on course and take a win in Game 1.

Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics | NBA Playoffs 2021-22.

Date & Time: Tuesday. May 3, 7:00 PM ET [Wednesday, May 4, 4:30 AM IST].

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics - Game One

The Milwaukee Bucks seem to be up to the challenge the Boston Celtics bring into this series. They put up an inspired performance in Game 1 and the same is expected from them in the upcoming games.

In the absence of Khris Middleton, many expected the team to stumble, but the Bucks have fought hard and displayed exemplary resilience in the playoffs.

A major reason for this has been Giannis Antetokounmpo's contributions on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor. With him performing to the best of his abilities, the team is certainly going to be tough to beat.

Others like Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis have also been vital for the team. Should Milwaukee continue performing like they have, they can certainly fulfill their wish of securing back-to-back championships.

Game 2 will be a big one for both teams. A win for the Bucks could give them an extra advantage in the series. However, the Celtics will be better prepared and the Bucks will have to continue playing at a high level on both ends of the floor if they are to take a 2-0 lead.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiday | G - Wesley Matthews | F - Bobby Portis | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Brook Lopez.

Boston Celtics Preview

Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics - Game One

The Boston Celtics came into the second round after sweeping Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving's Brooklyn Nets.

Many expected them to be right on top following that series win and continue their brilliance against the Bucks. But to their dismay, the defending champions came in prepared for the Celtics and handed them a defeat in Game 1.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown shot a combined 10-31 from the field, which was clearly one of the main reasons behind their loss. The team did their best on defense the Bucks and did extremely well on occasion, but their offensive shortcomings cost them the game.

Game 2 is expected to be yet another thriller as both sides will be looking to bag a win. The Bucks have a 1-0 advantage, and the Celtics will want to level the series ahead of their trip to Milwaukee. Boston will have to be at their best as anything short of that could see them fall to a 2-0 deficit.

Boston Celtics Preview

G - Marcus Smart | G - Jaylen Brown | F - Jayson Tatum | F - Al Horford | C - Robert Williams III.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics Betting Odds & Spreads - May 3, 2022

Team Name Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Milwaukee Bucks +150 Over 214.5 [-110] +4.5 [-110] Boston Celtics -185 Under 214.5 [-110] -4.5 [-110]

The Boston Celtics are favored in this game because they have home advantage, which could prove to be important.

Although they are a game down in the series, the Celtics are not a team that can be taken lightly. They are one of the best defensive units in the league and showed glimpses of that by keeping Giannis Antetokounmpo down to just 9-25 shooting from the field in Game 1.

However, Boston's offense suffered an off-day in the series opener, which led to a setback. A strong response can be expected from them in Game 2 as they look to level the scores at 1-1.

Odd sourced from BetMGM SB.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics Betting Tips

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.0 PPG, 12.8 RPG and 8.0 APG in his last five apperances. The Milwaukee Bucks have a 29-28 record in Game 2 of the playoffs. The total has gone over the total in four of their last five games.

Boston Celtics

The Celtics have a 4-1 record against the spread record in their last five games. Jayson Tatum has averaged 27.8 PPG and 7.0 RPG in the playoffs so far. The Celtics have won four of their last 10 playoff games played at home.

Bucks vs Celtics Match Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics series is expected to be one of the most exciting ones in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Game 1 certainly provided several instances of excitement and high-quality basketball.

Having gone down in the opener, the Celtics are expected to come roaring back in Game 2 to tie the series. They have proven to be a fantastic unit and if they bring their best to the fore, the Bucks could taste defeat. However, Milwaukee have momentum on their side and will definitely not go down without a fight.

The Bucks have won seven of the last ten playoff meetings between the two teams.

The Celtics are ranked 10th [108.6] in terms of points scored per game in the playoffs while the Bucks are right behind them in 11th [108.3]

The Bucks have a defensive rating of 93.9, while the Celtics have a defensive rating of 113.0 in the 2022 playoffs

Where to watch the Bucks vs Celtics game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Bucks and the Celtics will also be nationally televised on TNT. Bally Sports Wisconsin and NBC Sports Boston will locally air the game.

