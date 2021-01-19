Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting-5s - January 18th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Milwaukee Bucks today at the Barclays Center, in what is expected to be a blockbuster NBA encounter between 2 title hopefuls. The Nets currently have an underwhelming 8-6 record, while the Bucks are perched on the top of the Eastern Conference with a 9-4 record.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets Injury Update

Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks v Detroit Pistons

The Milwaukee Bucks go into this game without any injury concerns, and head coach Mike Budenholzer is set to have the full roster at his disposal for this key clash. The Bucks have been extremely lucky in this regard so far and it is safe to say that there near-perfect injury record has helped them stay at the top of the standings in the Eastern Conference.

Brooklyn Nets

Orlando Magic v Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are set to miss Kyrie Irving again, who will be out due to personal reasons as he continues his integration into the league following a break. Tyler Johnson will miss the game due to medical protocols, while Nicholas Claxton will be unavailable due to a knee injury. Spencer Dinwiddie has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are set to start with a back court of Jrue Holiday and Donte DiVincenzo, with Khris Middleton occupying the small forward spot. Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo will start at power forward, while dominant big Brook Lopez is expected to take his usual place at center.

"I had a goal in my head that, I'm going to be the best player in the league."



Bucks vs. Nets tonight at 6:30pm/ct on @NBAonTNT. pic.twitter.com/TcFg6fAbyK — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 18, 2021

Brooklyn Nets

Head coach Steve Nash will field a back court of recent acquisition James Harden and sharpshooter Joe Harris. Superstar forward Kevin Durant will play at the 3, while veteran Jeff Green will start at the power forward position. DeAndre Jordan will be the team's starting center against the Milwaukee Bucks.

First game as a Net.



FIRST TRIPLE-DOUBLE AS A NET.



28 PTS

14 AST

10 REB pic.twitter.com/Gj55sUJIoB — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 17, 2021

Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets Predicted Starting-5s

Milwaukee Bucks

G- Jrue Holiday, G- Donte DiVincenzo, F- Khris Middleton, F- Giannis Antetokounmpo, C- Brook Lopez

Brooklyn Nets

G- James Harden, G- Joe Harris, F- Kevin Durant, F- Jeff Green, C- DeAndre Jordan

