Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction: Combined starting 5 featuring Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Brooklyn Nets will host the Milwaukee Bucks at the Barclays Center in a 2020-21 NBA game on Martin Luther King Jr. day.

The Brooklyn Nets were impressive in their first game with new player James Harden. Kevin Durant and Harden combined for 74 of the team's 122 points against the Orlando Magic, earning the Nets their eighth win on the year to move to the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks have continued their regular-season dominance, beating Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in their latest outing. In that game Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 31 points, sending the Bucks to the top of the East with a 9-4 record.

Combined starting 5 featuring Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets players

There will be three MVPs on the floor tomorrow night in a match-up that will likely be a preview of the Eastern Conference finals.

Both teams have been incredible on offense to start the season. According to cleaningtheglass.com, the Bucks and the Nets are both in the top five of offensive efficiency, scoring over 115 points per 100 possessions.

Expect a high-scoring game as both teams have some of the best players in their respective positions, with multiple players averaging over 20 points a game.

On that note, let us take a look at a combined starting five of the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets.

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks)

Jrue Holiday #21 of the Milwaukee Bucks is defended by Avery Bradley

Given Kyrie Irving's recent absence, Jrue Holiday is the top point guard between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks picked up Jrue Holiday from the New Orleans Pelicans this offseason by trading away their previous point guard, Eric Bledsoe.

Holiday has been a stable force in Milwaukee's offense to start the year, providing 15.2 points and 5 assists a game.

That being said, there is a chance that Kyrie Irving could be suiting up for tomorrow's game, according to Malika Andrews. If that is the case, Irving will fill the spot as the point guard in a combined Bucks and Nets starting five.

Kyrie Irving is listed as questionable for the Nets game against the Bucks on Monday.



Irving has missed the Nets last six games. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) January 17, 2021

Shooting Guard - James Harden (Brooklyn Nets)

James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets

Regardless of how you feel about James Harden's handling of the Houston Rockets situation, you cannot take away the fact that he is a special talent on the offensive side of the ball.

In his first game with the Brooklyn Nets, Harden already displayed a historical performance. He recorded a 32-point, 12-rebound and 14-assist triple-double. His 14 assists were the most in franchise history.

JAMES HARDEN IN HIS BROOKLYN NETS DEBUT:



30 POINTS

11 REBOUNDS

14 ASSISTS

4 STEALS

1 BLOCK



- SET THE RECORD FOR MOST ASSISTS IN A SINGLE GAME BY A PLAYER IN NETS FRANCHISE HISTORY ❗️



HE REALLY DOES IT ALL pic.twitter.com/WMTTaOeL9o — 𝙈𝙖𝙩𝙩¹³🎡 (@RocketsPlsWin) January 17, 2021