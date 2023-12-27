Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets starting lineups and depth chart for Dec. 27, 2023 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets game is part of the six-game slate of the NBA for Wednesday. The two teams meet at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and the game begins at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

This is the second meeting of the season for the Eastern Conference squads, with the Bucks winning the first by eight points. The Nets have only won twice against the Bucks in their last 10 games.

The Bucks are second in the Eastern Conference with a 22-8 record, behind the Boston Celtics. Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets will hope to avoid getting into a losing record, with their record standing at 15-15.

Injuries for Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets

Check out the latest injury updates for the upcoming showdown in the Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets matchup.

Milwaukee Bucks injuries for Dec. 26, 2023

The Milwaukee Bucks will have top scorer Giannis Antetokounmpo on the injury list, as he's marked as 'questionable' with a calf injury against the Brooklyn Nets. The "Greek Freak" should be a game-time decision, but it's not the same for veteran forward Jae Crowder, who's expected to return by mid-January.

Brooklyn Nets injuries for Dec. 26, 2023

Ben Simmons is not yet cleared to play, according to the Brooklyn Nets injury report. He's expected to be back on the roster on early January together with Lonnie Walker IV.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets starting lineups and depth chart

Milwaukee Bucks starting lineups and depth chart for Dec. 26, 2023

If Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes a late-game scratch, Bobby Portis should be upgraded to the starting lineup, but it depletes the big man rotation of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Below is how the depth chart would look like against the Brooklyn Nets.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Damian Lillard Cam Payne AJ Green SG Malik Beasley Marjon Beauchamp SG Khris Middleton Pat Connaugton Andre Jackson Jr. PF Bobby Portis Thanasis Antetokounmpo C Brook Lopez Robin Lopez

Brooklyn Nets starting lineups and depth chart for Dec. 26, 2023

With Ben Simmons and Lonnie Walker IV out, the rotation of the Brooklyn Nets has some players play multiple positions. Cam Thomas is the natural SG for the team with Walker not playing, and the position should be shared with Mikal Bridges.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Spencer Dinwiddie Dennis Smith Jr. Armoni Brooks SG Cam Thomas SF Mikal Bridges Royce O'Neale PF Cam Johnson Dorian Finney-Smith Trendon Watford C Nic Claxton Day'Ron Sharpe Harry Giles III

Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets key matchups

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets game has some position matchups that would be interesting to watch. The Nets have a small ball lineup, while the Bucks are similar to the 90s type of using two bigs on the roster. The position battles are as follows:

Damian Lillard vs Spencer Dinwiddie

Damian Lillard is a much better player, but never underestimate the basketball IQ of Spencer Dinwiddie. If the Nets guard makes life tough for Lillard, this could be the opening for the Nets to pull off the victory.

Malik Beasley vs Cam Thomas

This season, both players have something to prove. Beasley wants to be part of a winning team, while Cam Thomas promised that if he was given minutes, he would provide 20+ points per game. It has been far so good for both players, and their offensive power should make for a good showdown.