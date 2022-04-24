Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 24th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Chicago Bulls are gearing up to host the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of the first-round series. The two heavyweights of the Eastern Conference will battle it out in the decisive game.

The Bucks had a slow start but peaked at the right time to finish third in the East. They'll have to rely on Giannis Antetokounmpo once again to come up with the goods in the postseason. It is more crucial now, especially with Khris Middleton out with a knee injury as the Bulls have caused problems for the Bucks in this series.

Meanwhile, the hosts, started their campaign with incredible hype but have been plagued by injuries to key players like Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball, who has been ruled out for the season. The Bulls have lost six of their last 10 games to end the regular season as the sixth seed in the East but have looked like a team that could make a series out of this matchup with the Bucks.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

The Bucks are coming into this game with injuries to two key personnel in Khris Middleton and George Hill as both are ruled out of Game 4 due to a knee and abdominal injuries respectively.

Players Status Reason Khris Middleton Out Knee George Hill Out Abdomen

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

The Bulls have an almost clean bill of health. Star point guard Lonzo Ball is the only one missing as he's rehabilitating from knee surgery.

Player Status Reason Lonzo Ball Out Knee

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Odds and Spreads - April 24th, 2022

Team Record Moneyline Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Chicago Bulls 46-36 +155 U 218.5 +4.5 Milwaukee Bucks 51-31 -180 O 218.5 -4.5

The Bucks are favored coming into this game despite losing Khris Middleton is because of their defense and the Bulls' inability to match Giannis for size. The Bulls are also missing Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine doesn't look 100% fit after he picked up a knee injury around the All-Star Weekend.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls Betting Tips

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging nearly 30 PPG. Khris Middleton is shooting nearly 38% from beyond ,the arc and will miss this game. The Bucks finished the regular season having won six of their last 10 games.

Chicago Bulls

Zach LaVine is averaging nearly 24.4 PPG. DeMar DeRozan is averaging nearly 28 PPG. The Bulls finished the regular season having won four of their last 10 games.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

Jrue Holiday and Wesley Matthews will man the backcourt while the frontcourt will be taken care of by Grayson Allen and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the absence of Khris Middleton. The center will be Brook Lopez.

Chicago Bulls

With Lonzo Ball out, the onus will be on Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso to handle the backcourt duties. Patrick Williams and DeMar DeRozan are expected to man the frontcourt, with big man Nikola Vucevic set to start as the center.

The Bulls will be without Lonzo Ball The Bucks will be without Khris Middleton Chicago have 27 games at home this season.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls Predicted Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Wesley Matthews; Shooting Guard - Jrue Holiday; Small Forward - Grayson Allen; Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo; Center - Brook Lopez.

Chicago Bulls

Point G - Alex Caruso; Shooting Guard - Zach LaVine; Small Forward - DeMar DeRozan; Power Forward - Patrick Williams; Center - Nikola Vucevic.

