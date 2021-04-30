Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 30th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Chicago Bulls at the United Center tonight with the intent to bounce back from their 136-143 shock loss against the Houston Rockets.

The Bucks are third in the Eastern Conference thanks to a 38-24 record, with a brilliant 23-11 record against teams from the East. Meanwhile, the Bulls are 11th in the table with a 26-36 record and are vying for a postseason berth.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Milwaukee Bucks

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is sidelined with an ankle problem. His progress is being monitored on a day-to-day basis. Axel Toupane is out indefinitely with an oblique injury. All other players will be available for selection.

Chicago Bulls

Star shooting guard Zach LaVine continues to miss games due to the league's health and safety protocols. Adam Mokoka is sidelined with a head injury, while Troy Brown Jr. will miss out because of an ankle issue.

NBA trade deadline acquisition Nikola Vucevic's status is probable following a groin problem.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

Mike Budenholzer will start the game with a tried and trusted combination of Jrue Holiday and Donte DiVincenzo in the backcourt, with Khris Middleton retaining his spot as the team's starting small forward.

“A lot of credit to Houston tonight. Not happy with how we played tonight, but it’s a good group and they’ll respond appropriately.”



Coach Bud's ASL Postgame Press Conference: pic.twitter.com/7x8OHazKEU — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 30, 2021

PJ Tucker will likely replace Giannis Antetokounmpo at power forward, while Brook Lopez will start at center. Bobby Portis, who has averaged 11 points and 7 rebounds, will come off the bench to log crucial minutes.

Chicago Bulls

Coby White and Garrett Temple will take up guard spots for Billy Donovan's team. Defensive specialist rookie Patrick Williams will start at the 3, with former Boston Celtics man Daniel Theis starting at power forward.

The moment we have all been waiting for.



Fans are headed back to the UC! — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) April 29, 2021

Nikola Vucevic is expected to suit up for the game despite his probable status. Thaddeus Young has been a key part of the Chicago Bulls rotation, registering 12 points, 4 assists and 6 rebounds.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls predicted starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday Shooting Guard - Donte DiVincenzo Small Forward - Khris Middleton Power Forward - PJ Tucker Center - Brook Lopez

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard - Coby White Shooting Guard - Garrett Temple Small Forward - Patrick Williams Power Forward - Daniel Theis Center - Nikola Vucevic

