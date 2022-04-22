Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls - Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - April 22nd, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Milwaukee Bucks will head to the United Center for Game 3 of their first-round series against the Chicago Bulls on Friday. After losing Game 1 of the series, the Bulls put on a show in Game 2 to grab a 114-110 win there. DeMar DeRozan starred by scoring 41 points on 51.6% shooting from the field. He, once again, showed up in the clutch and delivered a clinical performance to help the Bulls tie the series. Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic also contributed to the win as they added 20 and 24 points, respectively, for the Bulls.

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls



| Bulls-Bucks Game 2 Mini-Movie This team won't back down from anyone.| Bulls-Bucks Game 2 Mini-Movie This team won't back down from anyone.🎥 | Bulls-Bucks Game 2 Mini-Movie https://t.co/mJEpXvRczO

Giannis Antetokounmpo put in a stellar 33-point performance. He also grabbed 18 rebounds and made nine assists to keep the Bucks in the game. Despite his best efforts, the Bucks were unable to steer past the finish line, courtesy of the Bulls' resilient fourth-quarter performance.

Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls | NBA Playoffs 2021-22

Date & Time: Friday, April 22, 8:30 PM ET [Saturday, April 23, 6:00 AM IST]

Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets

The Milwaukee Bucks come into the postseason with high expectations. They are a stunning side and have been picked by many to repeat as champions. Giannis Antetokounmpo has only gotten better since last season, and with him playing the way he has, the Bucks are certainly going to make a lot of noise in the East.

Mike Budenholzer stated that Khris Middleton suffered a sprain in his MCL. An MRI is to be done, and only after that will a date for his return be revealed. His absence certainly changes a lot for the Bucks because he is one of the most vital parts of their team.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks Giannis recorded his 31st game with 25+ PTS & 10 REB.



33 PTS | 18 REB | 9 AST | 2 BLK Giannis recorded his 31st game with 25+ PTS & 10 REB. 33 PTS | 18 REB | 9 AST | 2 BLK https://t.co/Nqfck4nQnI

He is expected to be out, so all the other players on his team will have to be at their best. The Bucks have proven to be a resilient force, and if they are somehow able to get it all together, they can overcome this hurdle. A win in Game 3 would give them the advantage in the series, but they will have to fight for it because the Bulls will try their level best to prevent them from grabbing a win on their homecourt.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiday, G - Wesley Matthews, F - Pat Connaughton, F - Giannis Antetokounmpo, C - Brook Lopez

Chicago Bulls Preview

Chicago Bulls v Minnesota Timberwolves

The Chicago Bulls had one of the most disappointing second halves of the season by any team in the NBA this year. However, when they made it to the postseason, they promised to be at their best and their win against the Bucks in Game 2 was just one example of that.

DeMar DeRozan was in fiery form during the regular season, and the same is expected from him in the playoffs. He scored his playoff-high score of 41 points in Game 2, and the Bulls will be hoping to see more of this as the postseason pressure boils up.

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls No one is safe from DeMar's middie game. No one is safe from DeMar's middie game. https://t.co/QudECC3vp1

The team will play two games at home, and this is the perfect chance for them to put pressure on the defending champions. If they, somehow, manage to bag wins in both these games, they will be in a good position to win the series. However, it is a long shot, and for that to happen, they will have to put in some elite defensive effort as the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez can easily change the course of the game in just a few possessions.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Alex Caruso, G - Zach LaVine, G - DeMar DeRozan, F - Patrick Williams, C - Nikola Vucevic

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls Betting Odds & Spreads - April 22, 2022

Team Name Moneyline Total Points [Over & Under] Point Spread Milwaukee Bucks -135 Over 222.5 [-110] -2.5 [-110] Chicago Bulls +110 Under 222.5 [-110] +2.5 [-110]

The Bucks are being favored in this game because of the experience the roster has playing together. All the players on this team have been together for a while now, and this makes them well-versed with each other's game. They also have one of the most dominant players in the game in the form of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has been on fire this season. Considering all of that, the Bucks have been given the higher odds by the oddsmakers.

Odds sourced from BetMGM SB

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls Betting Tips

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo has averaged 33.6 PPG and 14.2 RPG in his last five appearences. The Bucks have won just four of their last ten playoff games on the road. The Bucks have gone over the total in four of their last five games

Go to BetMGM SB to bet on the Bucks going over the total against the Bulls

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks Bucks come back from a big deficit but can't quite finish the job in game two. Bucks come back from a big deficit but can't quite finish the job in game two. https://t.co/8exD4IBMtC

Chicago Bulls

The Bulls have won just one of their last five games. DeMar DeRozan has averaged 30.7 PPG in the six games he has played against the Bucks this season. The Bulls have won only three of their last ten playoff games at home.

Go to BetMGM SB to bet on DeRozan scoring over 25 points against the Bucks

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls "No way in hell I shoot 6-for-25 again."



41 points | 16-31 FG | 7 reb | 4 ast | 2 blk "No way in hell I shoot 6-for-25 again."41 points | 16-31 FG | 7 reb | 4 ast | 2 blk https://t.co/5oe2vJLbFC

Bucks vs Bulls Match Prediction

The Bucks and Bulls series is shaping up to be one of the most interesting ones in the Eastern Conference. This game is going to be crucial for both sides, which is why this has the looks of a nail-biting encounter. However, considering the talent and firepower available, the Bucks are more likely to grab the win on Friday.

The Bulls have won six of the last ten meetings between the two sides.

The Bucks [101.5] are placed fourteen in the league in terms of points scored per game in the playoffs this season, while the Bulls [100] are ranked fifteenth.

The Bulls had a 27-14 record at home in the regular season, while the Bucks had a 24-17 record when playing on the road.

Go to BetMGM SB to bet on the result of the Bucks vs Bulls game

Where to watch the Bucks vs Bulls game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Bucks and the Bulls will also be nationally televised on ABC. Bally Sports Wisconsin and NBC Sports Chicago will locally air it.

Edited by Windy Goodloe