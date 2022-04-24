Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads and Odds - April 24th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

Defending champions Milwaukee Bucks will look to continue their dominance over the Chicago Bulls in Game 4 of their first round series at the United Center on Sunday. The Bucks lead 2-1 after three games.

The Bucks had a slow start to their campaign but peaked at the right time to finish third in the East. They'll rely on Giannis Antetokounmpo once again to come up with the goods in the postseason. With Khris Middleton out with a knee injury, the Bulls have caused problems for the Bucks in this series.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls, started their campaign with incredible hype. However, they have been plagued by injuries to key players like Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball, who has been ruled out for the season. The Bulls lost six of their last 10 games to end the regular season as the sixth seed in the East. However, they could go the distance against the Bucks.

Game Details

Game: Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Sunday, Apr. 24; 1 PM ET (Sunday, Apr. 24; 10:30 PM).

Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Bucks will miss their sharpshooter Khris Middleton.

The defending champions have all their key players healthy once again and seemingly in peak stride. However, Khris Middleton, who suffered an MCL injury in Game 3, could miss the rest of the series.

The Bucks possess the firepower to beat any team and can lock down the opposition defensively. They have players who are excellent at both ends. They are the closest thing to a complete team in the NBA at the moment, given the way their roster has been assembled.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Wesley Matthews; G - Jrue Holiday; F - Grayson Allen; F - Giannis Antetokounmpo; C - Brook Lopez.

Chicago Bulls Preview

Zach LaVine in action against the Miami Heat

After early season hype around the Bulls, their results have taken a nosedive since the turn of the year. That has been due to injuries to key players, but barring Lonzo Ball, coach Billy Donovan now has almost all his players back.

There is no better time to hit top form than right now. The Bulls will depend on the likes of LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic to make some serious noise. They'll look for a big game from Zach LaVine as they seek parity in the series.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Ayo Dosunmu; G - Zach LaVine; F - DeMar DeRozan; F - Javonte Green; C - Nikola Vucevic.

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Odds and Spreads - April 24th, 2022

Team Record Moneyline Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Chicago Bulls 46-36 +155 U 218.5 +4.5 Milwaukee Bucks 51-31 -180 O 218.5 -4.5

The Bucks are favored heavily because of their recent performances, beating some of the contenders towards the end of the regular season. That, coupled with the Bulls sustaining injuries to key players, has seen the oddsmakers give the edge to the Bucks.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls Betting Tips

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging nearly 30 PPG. Khris Middleton is shooting nearly 38% from beyond the arc but will miss this game. The Bucks ended the regular season with six wins in their last 10 games.

Chicago Bulls

Zach LaVine is averaging nearly 24.4 PPG. DeMar DeRozan is averaging nearly 28 PPG. The Bulls ended the regular season with four wins in their last 10 games.

Bucks vs Bulls Match Prediction

Looking for a response, the Chicago Bulls could come out flying out the gates against a Milwaukee Bucks team without Khris Middleton. Zach LaVine is due a big game and will look to inspire his team to victory and even the series.

The Bulls will be without Lonzo Ball. The Bucks will be without Khris Middleton. Chicago has won 27 games at home this season.

Where to watch Bucks vs Bulls?

You can catch live action between the two teams via the NBA League Pass. The game will also be broadcast on national TV - ABC.

