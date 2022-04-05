Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads and Odds - April 5th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls and the Milwaukee Bucks will clash at the United Center in Chicago in a meeting between two Eastern Conference teams with postseason aspirations.

The Bucks (48-30) had a slow start to the season but have picked up steam recently. Second in the Eastern Conference, they have won six of their last 10 games and trail the first-place Miami Heat (51-28) by 2.5 games. They'll rely on Giannis Antetokounmpo to once again come up with the goods.

Meanwhile, the Bulls (45-33) are coming into this game with a desperate need for an up-tick in form. They have lost six of their last 10 games and are fifth in the Eastern Conference. The Bulls are less than six games behind leaders Miami Heat (51-28) and have the Toronto Raptors (45-23) breathing down their necks. The team from Canada share the same record as Zach LaVine and co.

Game Details

Game: Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Tuesday, Apr. 5; 8 PM ET (Wednesday, Apr. 6; 5:30 AM).

Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Bucks talisman Khris Middleton

The defending champions look to have peaked at the right time as the regular season is coming to an end. They have all their key players healthy once again and seemingly in peak stride.

The Bucks possess the firepower to beat any team and can lock down the opposition defensively. They have players who are excellent at both ends. They are the closest thing to a complete team at the moment in the NBA, given the way their roster has been assembled.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Wesley Matthews; G - Jrue Holiday; F - Khris Middleton; F - Giannis Antetokounmpo; C - Brook Lopez.

Chicago Bulls Preview

Zach LaVine in action against the Miami Heat

After early season hype around the Chicago Bulls, the franchise and their fans have been brought back down to earth. That's because results have taken a nosedive since the turn of the year for a multitude of reasons. The roster has been constantly plagued by injuries to the likes of Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine.

However, there is no better time to hit top form than right now. The Bulls will depend on the likes of LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic to help make some serious noise in the postseason and go as deep as possible.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Ayo Dosunmu; G - Zach LaVine; F - DeMar DeRozan; F - Javonte Green; C - Nikola Vucevic.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls Betting Odds and Spreads - April 5th, 2022

Team Record Moneyline Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Chicago Bulls 45-33 +155 U 228.5 +4.5 Milwaukee Bucks 48-30 -180 O 228.5 -4.5

The Bucks are favored because of their recent play, as they have won six of their last 10 outings. They have beaten some of the contenders and seem to be peaking at the right time.

Odds sourced from Draft Kings SB.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls Betting Tips

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging more than 30 PPG. Khris Middleton is shooting nearly 38% from beyond the arc. They have won six of their last 10 games.

Chicago Bulls

Zach LaVine is averaging nearly 25 PPG. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 28 PPG. The Bulls have won four of their last 10 games.

Bucks vs Bulls Match Prediction

Both teams are heading into this matchup having lost their previous games. However, the Bucks have hit their strides, as they have beaten contenders in the last few weeks and have too much firepower to not get the job done.

The Bucks have won six of their last 10 games. Both teams are coming into this game off losses. Milwaukee has won 22 games on the road.

Where to watch Bucks vs Bulls?

You can catch live action between the two teams via the NBA League Pass. The game will also be broadcast on national TV - ESPN.

