Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls Prediction & Match Preview - May 16th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

NBA 2020/21 action continues with the Milwaukee Bucks taking on the Chicago Bulls at the United Center tonight.

The Milwaukee Bucks will enter the postseason as the third seed, thanks to an impressive 46-25 record. The Chicago Bulls were eliminated from playoff contention as a result of going 30-41 in the 2020/21 NBA campaign.

Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Sunday, May 16; 9:00 PM ET (Monday, 16th May; 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: United Center, Chicago

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks are coming off an impressive 122-108 win over the Miami Heat, a team they are the likeliest to face in the first round of the playoffs.

The Milwaukee Bucks offense has fired on all cylinders, averaging a league-high 120 points per game.

“I think we just gotta keep pushing and keep trying to get better.”



Coach Bud's ASL Postgame Press Conference: pic.twitter.com/wdpYtwkRet — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 16, 2021

They have also been the best rebounding unit in the NBA this season, averaging a whopping 48 rebounds per game. The Bucks' efficiency has been on point, as the championship hopefuls have made 49% of their attempted field goals.

With the playoffs approaching, there is a good probability that Mike Budenholzer might rest his key starters against the Chicago Bulls tonight.

Key Player- Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo

A back-to-back NBA MVP winner, Giannis Antetokounmpo has made a case for himself to win the esteemed award this year as well.

A monstrous stat line of 28 points, six assists and 11 rebounds per game along with 1.2 blocks and as many steals has ensured that Antetokounmpo is a top-three candidate for the Maurice Podoloff trophy.

The Chicago Bulls defense has been quite weak, and Giannis Antetokounmpo will have the opportunity to pad his stats tonight.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard - Donte DiVincenzo | Small Forward - Khris Middleton | Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo | Center - Brook Lopez

Chicago Bulls Preview

The Chicago Bulls succumbed to a 91-105 loss against the Brooklyn Nets in their most recent NBA game.

What started off as a relatively promising campaign for the Chicago Bulls derailed in the middle, and Zach LaVine being out for an extended period due to COVID-19 did not help as well.

"This is who I've gotta be in order to be the player that I want to be in this league. I'm up for the challenge." -Patrick Williams



📰 | @SamSmithHoops game recap: — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) May 15, 2021

But Billy Donovan's men will be looking to end the season on a high-note. One of the few positives for Donovan and the Chicago Bulls has been their brilliant shooting performance, as they have been able to make 48% of their shots from the field.

Key Player- Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic

The Chicago Bulls landed Nikola Vucevic at the NBA trade deadline, and what a signing the European Center has been for them since then.

Vucevic has played 26 games for the Bulls, averaging 21.5 points and 11.5 rebounds on a respectable 38% shooting from downtown. His playmaking has been impressive as well, dishing out close to four assists on 1.7 turnovers per contest.

With Zach LaVine absent, the responsibility of carrying the Chicago Bulls offense will fall on Nikola Vucevic's shoulders.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Coby White | Shooting Guard - Garrett Temple | Small Forward - Thaddeus Young | Power Forward - Patrick Williams | Center - Nikola Vucevic

Bucks vs Bulls Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks have dominated teams on both ends of the floor, and they go into tonight's game as clear favorites.

The Chicago Bulls are missing their best player in Zach LaVine, making it a near-impossible task to beat Giannis Antetokounmpo and co.

Where to Watch Bucks vs Bulls

Live coverage of the Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks game will be available on Bally Sports Wisconsin and NBCS Chicago. The match can also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.