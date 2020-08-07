Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - August 8th, 2020

Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks

Date & Time: Saturday, August 8th, 2020, 8:30 PM ET (Sunday 6:00 AM IST)

Venue: The Arena (WWOS), Disney World, Orlando, FL

The top seed in the Eastern Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks, take on the seventh seed in the Western Conference, the Dallas Mavericks, in an exciting match-up of experience and youth.

The Milwaukee Bucks will probably use this game to work on their bench strength, while the Dallas Mavericks will look to improve their seeding before the playoffs.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks have been cruising in the NBA bubble so far. They are virtually guaranteed the top seed in the Eastern Conference. They will look to work out the kinks in their offense in the upcoming seeding game against the Dallas Mavericks.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the way, the Milwaukee Bucks are favorites to win the NBA title this year. Khris Middleton has had an excellent season and is well on his way towards a 50-40-90 season. With the Lopez brothers dominating the interior, the Milwaukee Bucks seem unbeatable.

Advertisement

K-Midd is a bucket.



33 PTS | 6 REB | 8 AST pic.twitter.com/krgmbiIiQX — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 7, 2020

The Milwaukee Bucks have been giving their bench players more minutes to get them ready for some tough battles ahead in the playoffs. Point guard Eric Bledsoe, who joined the team late, is also making use of these games to get back into rhythm.

This game against the Dallas Mavericks is just like another practice game for the Milwaukee Bucks, who have set their eyes on the NBA Championship this year.

Key player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo in action for the Milwaukee Bucks

The Greek Freak has been balling in the NBA bubble. Giannis has shown us once again why he is the reigning MVP, averaging 30.7 points and 11.7 assists a game this season. He has taken it upon himself to lead the Milwaukee Bucks on both ends of the floor.

In their previous game against the Dallas Mavericks, he scored 48 points and grabbed 14 boards in a game that the Milwaukee Bucks eventually lost. Giannis will look to set the record straight in this upcoming game.

Milwaukee Bucks predicted lineup

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Eric Bledsoe, Brook Lopez, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks have been struggling in the NBA bubble, and have gone 1-3 in the seeding games so far. While they have made it to the playoffs, they will be desperate to improve their seeding and avoid a match-up with the LA Clippers in the first round of the playoffs.

Despite their losses, the Dallas Mavericks' dynamic duo of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis has had excellent performances. Porzingis has been averaging a 30-point double-double in the bubble while Doncic has been at his scoring best, picking up a couple of triple-doubles so far in the seeding games.

The Dallas Mavericks have been dominant but have struggled to close out games down the stretch. In all their losses so far, they have led in the fourth quarter before giving up crucial turnovers to eventually lose the game. The Mavericks will need to work on these issues in these upcoming seeding games before the playoffs.

Key player - Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis in action for the Dallas Mavericks

The 'Unicorn' Kristaps Porzingis has showcased his full potential in the seeding games in the NBA bubble. He has been unguardable on the offensive end and has been critical to the Dallas Mavericks' defense with his blocks in the interior. His presence on the floor has been key to the Dallas Mavericks and they will look to him to lead the charge against the Bucks.

If Giannis plays extended minutes, it will be very interesting to watch Porzingis take on the challenge of taking on the reigning league MVP in the post.

Dallas Mavericks predicted lineup

Luka Doncic, Dorian Finney-Smith, Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber, Kristaps Porzingis

Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks Match Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks have an edge in this game against the Dallas Mavericks. With their brute strength on both ends of the floor, they have the ability to stop the dynamic duo of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. With a superior bench, the Milwaukee Bucks will likely keep up the scoring even without their starters.

The Dallas Mavericks, on the other hand, are missing some of their bench stars and have not performed consistently so far. Their chances lie in the hands of Doncic and Porzingis, who need to step up to this challenge.

The result of this game will depend on the number of minutes played by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. If they play extended minutes, this game could be an easy victory for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Where to watch Bucks vs Mavericks?

Local coverage of the match can be seen on FOX Sports Wisconsin and FOX Sports Southwest. The same will be broadcast nationwide in the US on ESPN. Fans in India can watch the game live on Sony Six. You can also live stream the fixture via NBA League Pass.

Also Read: LA Clippers vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction & Match Preview - August 8th, 2020