Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks starting lineups and depth charts for Mar. 1 | 2024-25 NBA Season 

On Saturday, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks will host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks at the American Airlines Center for a cross-conference matchup.

Heading into tonight's game, Milwaukee is riding a wave of momentum that most recently saw them pick up a big win over the Denver Nuggets, pushing their record to 4-1 over their last five.

On the flip side, after dropping back-to-back games to the Warriors and the Lakers, the Mavs were able to pick up a 103-96 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, putting the team back in the win column.

With the postseason looming in the distance, both teams are looking to gain ground in the conference standings. Milwaukee is looking to close the gap on the No. 3 ranked New York Knicks in the East, and Dallas is looking to climb into a top-six spot in the West.

Milwaukee sits 5.5 games behind the third-place Knicks, while jockeying for position with the Pacers. On the flip side, Dallas is sitting just half a game ahead of the ninth-place Timberwolves, while sitting half a game behind both the Clippers and the Warriors, who are tied for sixth in the West.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks Injury Reports for Mar. 1

Milwaukee Bucks injury report

Heading into tonight's game, Milwaukee had both Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) and Damian Lillard (hamstring) listed as probable. Additionally, Pat Connaughton (calf), Pete Nance (ankle), and Bobby Portis (suspension) are all out.

Dallas Mavericks injury report

Heading into tonight's game, Dallas has Anthony Davis (adductor), Daniel Gafford (knee), Dereck Lively II (ankle), and Caleb Martin (hip) all listed as out, while PJ Washington (ankle) is questionable.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks Starting Lineups & Depth Charts for Mar. 1

Milwaukee Bucks

Assuming both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard play tonight, look for Doc Rivers to roll out a starting group of Damian Lillard, Taurean Prince, Kyle Kuzma, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez.

Position Starters 2nd 3rd PG Damian Lillard Kevin Porter Jr. Andre Jackson Jr. SG Tauren Prince AJ Green SF Kyle Kuzma Gary Trent Jr. PF Giannis Antetokounmpo Tyler Smith C Brook Lopez Jericho Sims Chris Livingston

Dallas Mavericks

With a number of players injured, look for coach Jason Kidd to roll with a starting group of: Kyrie Irving, Max Christie, Klay Thompson, PJ Washington and Moses Brown.

Position Starters 2nd 3rd 4th PG Kyrie Irving Spencer Dinwiddie Jaden Hardy Brandon Williams SG Max Christie Dante Exum SF Klay Thompson Naji Marshall PF PJ Washington Olivier-Maxence Prosper

Kessler Edwards C Moses Brown Dwight Powell Kylor Kelley

