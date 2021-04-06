Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - April 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Eastern Conference heavyweights Milwaukee Bucks travel to the Chase Center tonight to take on a struggling Golden State Warriors side.

The Milwaukee Bucks are third in the Eastern Conference standings with a 32-17 record, while the Golden State Warriors are seated on the 10th spot in the Western Conference with a 23-27 record.

Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 6th; 10:00 PM ET (Wednesday, 7th April; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

"It felt good to be wanted."

The Milwaukee Bucks are on a 3-game winning streak, which includes victories over tough teams like the LA Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers. After dominating the Eastern Conference over the last few years thanks to their impenetrable defense, the Milwaukee Bucks offense has been the difference-maker this season. They currently average the highest points in the league, as well as the sixth-best offensive rating (116.8).

Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday have played their roles to great effect, providing the team with a scoring punch on a nightly basis, averaging 20 and 17 points respectively.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks is back in the NBA MVP conversation

Giannis Antetokounmpo has looked in stellar touch in the 2020-21 NBA campaign, putting up an incredible 28.8 points, 6.2 assists and 11.4 rebounds per game on 56% shooting from the field. He is making his presence felt on the defensive end as well, tallying 1.3 blocks and 1.1 steals per contest.

What's surprising is that the 'Greek Freak' has not been a prominent contender for the NBA MVP award so far. Antetokounmpo is known to be a fierce competitor, and is expected to improve as the season goes on and give the likes of Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid a run for their money.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday, Shooting Guard - Donte DiVincenzo, Small Forward - Khris Middleton, Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo, Center - Brook Lopez

Golden State Warriors Preview

Staying locked in is the focus.

The Golden State Warriors are going through a poor spell of form, which was highlighted on April 2, when Steve Kerr's men were dismantled by the Toronto Raptors by a scoreline of 77-130. Things didn't get any better despite MVP candidate Stephen Curry's return, as the Atlanta Hawks managed to inflict another loss on the Warriors on Sunday.

The Golden State Warriors have struggled to get going this season, despite Stephen Curry's heroics. They are 22nd in terms of offensive rating in the league (108.9), and have been the worst offensive rebounding team in the current campaign. The Warriors are usually a team contending for a title, but even a playoff berth looks unlikely at this juncture of the season.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry continues to impress but the Golden State Warriors could be heading to the lottery

Stephen Curry has made a remarkable comeback after missing the whole of the 2019-20 season, averaging an incredible 29 points and six assists on 40.6% shooting from deep.

He has also grabbed five boards and tallied 1.3 steals per game, contributing to the team in all departments. He leads the Golden State Warriors in minutes, points and assists, which outlines his importance to the team.

Curry is an outside contender to win his third MVP award, but it is safe to say that the point guard would prefer to get the Warriors into the playoffs.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Stephen Curry, Shooting Guard - Andrew Wiggins, Small Forward - Kelly Oubre Jr., Power Forward - Draymond Green, Center - James Wiseman

Bucks vs Warriors Match Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks have the upper hand going into the game, considering the strength of the starting lineups and the current form of both teams. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry is a matchup the fans will be looking forward to, and it is likely that the reigning MVP's' team will come out on top in tonight's encounter.

Where to Watch Bucks vs Warriors

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors game will be covered live on TNT. Local coverage will be available on Bally Sports Wisconsin and NBCS Bay Area. The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.

