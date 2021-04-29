Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Milwaukee Bucks will continue their four-game road trip when they take on the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Thursday.

The Milwaukee Bucks secured a 114-104 victory over the Charlotte Hornets in their last game, courtesy of a dominant performance by star player Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak had 28 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists on the night.

The Houston Rockets, on the other hand, are on a five-game losing streak. They endured a 107-114 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves in their last outing. Kelly Olynyk put in another top-notch performance, scoring a team-high 28 points on the night. Christian Wood (24 points) and Jae'Sean Tate (20 points) also had 20-point outings.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets - Injury Report

Milwaukee Bucks

Donte DiVincenzo #0 of the Milwaukee Bucks in action

The Milwaukee Bucks have listed Giannis Antetokounmpo and Donte DiVincenzo as probable for the game. The former is dealing with an ankle sprain, while the latter has an Achilles injury. Both players' inclusion in the lineup will be a game-time decision, as per reports.

Alex Toupane (oblique) is the only player ruled out. There is no timetable available for his return.

Houston Rockets

Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets in action

The Houston Rockets have listed Avery Bradley (leg) and Danuel House Jr. (ankle) as questionable for Thursday's game. Their inclusion in the lineup will be a game-time decision, as per reports.

The likes of D.J. Augustin (ankle), Eric Gordon (groin) and Sterling Brown (knee) have all been ruled out for the game. Augustin and Gordon are likely to return by May 5th, while Sterling Brown could make his return by May 1st, as per reports.

John Wall (hamstring) and Dante Exum (calf) are ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets - Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

Despite Giannis Antetokounmpo and Donte DiVincenzo being listed as probable for Thursday's game, the Milwaukee Bucks will likely field their strongest lineup.

Jrue Holiday and DiVincenzo are expected to start as the two guards, while Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo will likely start alongside Brook Lopez on the frontcourt.

Among the reserves, the likes of Bryn Forbes, Bobby Portis and Pat Connaughton are likely to get the most rotation minutes off the bench.

Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets will likely play the same starting lineup from their last game.

Kevin Porter Jr. and Jae'Sean Tate will start in the backcourt, while Danuel House Jr., Kelly Olynyk and Brook Lopez will start as the three frontcourt players.

Among the reserves, Avery Bradley (if available), B.J. Wilson and Kenyon Martin Jr. will likely play the most minutes coming off the bench.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets - Predicted Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday l Shooting Guard - Donte DiVincenzo l Small Forward - Khris Middleton l Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo l Center - Brook Lopez.

Houston Rockets

Point Guard - Kevin Porter Jr. l Shooting Guard - Jae'Sean Tate l Small Forward - Danuel House Jr. l Power Forward - Kelly Olynyk l Center - Christian Wood.