Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets Prediction & Match Preview - April 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Milwaukee Bucks will lock horns with the struggling Houston Rockets in what promises to be an exciting NBA face-off at the Toyota Center in Houston on Thursday.

Despite having a devastating home record this season (7-24), the Houston Rockets will look to end their 5-game losing streak. The Milwaukee Bucks, on the other hand, will be looking at closing the gap at the top of the Eastern Conference table.

Game Details

Fixture - Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets | 2020-21 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Thursday, April 29th; 8:00 PM ET (Tuesday, Friday 30th; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue - Toyota Center, Houston, Texas.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Jrue Holiday #21 of the Milwaukee Buck

The Milwaukee Bucks have continually displayed stellar performances in the 2020-21 NBA season. Ranked 3rd in the Eastern Conference, the Bucks will fancy a road win against a side they will be meeting for the first time this season.

The Bucks have won 6 of their last 10 games, with their most recent win being at home against the Charlotte Hornets (104-114). Two of those victories were in back-to-back games against the 2nd-placed Philadelphia 76ers.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks

The two-time regular season MVP will once again take the court to lead his team to another victory. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the standout player for the Milwaukee Bucks for over four seasons, recording double-doubles in points and rebounds in the same period.

The Bucks won by 38 points, handing the 76ers their largest loss of the season.



With 24 points today, Giannis Antetokounmpo passed Glenn Robinson (12,010) for 2nd-most in Bucks history, now trailing only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (14,211). pic.twitter.com/BsjtbYuyXp — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 24, 2021

The Greek Freak, as he is popularly called, averages 28.5 points and 11.4 rebounds per game. Thanks to the contributions of Khris Middleton (20 points) and Jrue Holiday (17. 1 points), Giannis has led his team to 5th place in the offensive rating this season.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday l Shooting Guard - Donte DiVincenzo l Small Forward - Khris Middleton l Power Forward - Giannis Antetokuonmpo l Center - Brook Lopez.

Houston Rockets Preview

John Wall #1 of the Houston Rockets and Armoni Brooks #7

The Houston Rockets have no hope of making the playoffs as they are 15 games behind 10th-place Golden State Warriors with 10 games left to play in the regular season.

In their last game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, they led by one at the end of the third quarter but eventually lost the game 107-114.

Kelly Olynyk was impressive against the Timberwolves, ending the game with 28 points, 5 assists, and 9 rebounds. Christian Wood posted a double-double on the night - 24 points and 18 rebounds.

Key Player - Christian Wood

Christian Wood #35 of the Houston Rockets

Christian Wood has promised to be a max player before his Houston Rockets contract expires, and he is living up to the billing. It has been an incredible first season for the big man, who has come in and dominated.

Forgettable season for the Rockets but Christian Wood has been a revelation.



24/18/5 tonight. 21 PPG, 10 RPG on 52 FG% for the season. pic.twitter.com/ozs7xAUWmz — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 28, 2021

Wood averages 21.1 points and 9.8 rebounds per game, shooting .524 percent from the field. Although the Houston Rockets have lost several games (15-47), Wood has been brilliant.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Kevin Porter Jr. l Shooting Guard - Avery Bradley l Small Forward - Jae'Sean Tate l Power Forward - Kelly Olynyk l Center - Christian Wood.

Bucks vs Rockets Prediction

As impressive as Christian Wood has been in recent outings, a battle in the paint will favor Giannis, who has been unstoppable this season.

The result of this contest is a no-brainer, no disrespect to the Houston Rockets. They will play hard, but with the mentality and form of the team, a win against the in-form Milwaukee Bucks is an extremely long shot.

Where to watch Bucks vs Rockets?

You can watch the Milwaukee Bucks slug it out with the Houston Rockets locally on AT&T Sportsnet - Southwest and Bally Sports North+. If you'd like to live-stream this event, you can do so with an NBA League Pass.