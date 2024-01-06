Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets prediction and betting tips | Jan. 6, 2024

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets matchup is one of the four NBA games scheduled for Saturday. This will be the second matchup between the two teams this season, with the last meeting being on Dec. 17, a game that Milwaukee won 128-119.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Jan. 6.

The Bucks hold a 75-61 all-time advantage against the Rockets. As previously mentioned, Milwaukee won the most recent game. Damian Lillard had 39 points, 11 assists, five rebounds and three steals in the win. Fred VanVleet had 22 points, six assists and two blocks in the loss.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also read: “It was a freak accident" - Rajon Rondo recounts decade-old playoff incident by claiming Dwyane Wade 'tried' breaking his elbow on purpose

Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets game is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 6, at Toyota Center. The game begins at 8 p.m. EST and will be televised on Space City Home Network and Bally Sports WI. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Bucks (-235) vs Rockets (+194)

Spread: Bucks (-6) vs Rockets (+6)

Total (O/U): Bucks -110 (o238.5) vs Rockets -110 (u238.5)

Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets preview

The Bucks are second in the East with a 25-10 record. They won their most recent matchup 125-121 against the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday. It was the first matchup between Giannis Antetokounmpo and French phenom Victor Wembanyama. The more experienced Antetokounmpo had the last laugh, though, as his 44 points outplayed Wemby’s 27.

The Rockets will be on the second game of back-to-backs. They had a tough 122-95 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. Houston, however, has been fairly solid for the season with a 17-16 record, which places it ninth in the West. The Rockets have been great at home with a 14-6 record and should pose a significant challenge for the Bucks.

Also read: LeBron James' slime-tastic, karate-infused hilarious new pre-game routine has NBA fans in stitches: “Must’ve went to handshake school”

Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets starting lineups

Only Jae Crowder is listed on the Bucks’ injury report for Saturday. Crowder has been out since November with a left adductor and abdominal strain. With the rest of the roster fit, coach Adrian Griffin should start Lillard, Malik Beasley, Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez.

The Rockets are dealing with a few injury concerns. Victor Oladipo remains out with a knee injury. Dillon Brooks (oblique) and Tari Eason (leg) didn’t play against the Timberwolves as well. Fans should keep track of their status in the buildup to the game. Coach Ime Udoka should start VanVleet, Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Jae’Sean Tate and Alperen Sengun.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets betting tips

Giannis Antetokounmpo has an over/under of 31.5 points for the game, which is slightly higher than his season average of 31.1 points. He had 30 points or more in four of the past five games. Coming off a 44-point performance, he should continue his domination Saturday and finish with over 31.5 points.

Alperen Sengun has been a revelation this season, averaging 21.5 points. His over/under in that category is set at 22.5 points for the game. Even though Sengun has had a breakthrough year so far, he should have difficulty in scoring against Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. Sengun should finish with under 22.5 points.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets prediction

The Bucks, despite playing away from home, are the favorites in this matchup. Milwaukee should come good on the faith shown by the oddsmakers and cover the spread to get a win. The last time the two teams met, they combined for 247 points. More of the same can be expected on Saturday, thus allowing the team total to be over 238.5 points.