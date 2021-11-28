Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 28th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers will lock horns in an enticing 2021-22 NBA season game at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday.

The Bucks have rediscovered their mojo after a slow start, winning their last six games on the trot. They defeated the Denver Nuggets 120-109 away from home in their previous outing. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the team's charge with 24 points and 13 rebounds, while five players apart from him also registered double-digit scores.

Meanwhile, the Pacers returned to winning ways against the Toronto Raptors in their last match. They won the tie 114-97. Domantas Sabonis recorded a monster double-double, tallying 23 points and 18 rebounds on the night. Seven players, including him, scored ten points or more to round off a brilliant team effort.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

The Milwaukee Bucks will continue to be without Donte DiVincenzo, Brook Lopez and Semi Ojeleye for this game. DiVincenzo is recovering from an ankle injury, Lopez is out because of back pain and Ojeleye is dealing with a calf strain.

Player Name Status Reason Brook Lopez Out Back soreness Donte DiVincenzo Out Ankle surgery recovery Semi Ojeleye Out Calf strain

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

The Indiana Pacers have only listed long-term absentee TJ Warren on their injury report for this game. The forward is out because of a navicular fracture.

Player Name Status Reason TJ Warren Out Navicular fracture

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers: Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are unlikely to make changes to the starting lineup they have deployed regularly of late. Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen will likely start in the backcourt, while Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis will complete the rest of the lineup.

Pat Connaughton, Jordan Nwora and George Hill will likely play the most minutes among the reserves.

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers are unlikely to make changes to their starting lineup as well. Caris LeVert and Malcolm Brogdon will likely start as guards, with Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday and Myles Turner occupying the three frontcourt spots.

Chris Duarte, Kelan Martin and TJ McConnell will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers: Predicted Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday; Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen; Small Forward - Khris Middleton; Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo; Center - Bobby Portis.

Indiana Pacers

Point Guard - Malcolm Brogdon; Shooting Guard - Caris LeVert; Small Forward - Justin Holiday; Power Forward - Domantas Sabonis; Center - Myles Turner.

