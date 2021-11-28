Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers Prediction & Match Preview - November 21st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Indiana Pacers will host the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on November 28th.

The Milwaukee Bucks will head into this game on the back of a 120-109 win against the Denver Nuggets. With this win, they have improved to a 12-8 record in the Eastern Conference.

The Indiana Pacers are coming off a 114-97 win against the Toronto Raptors, helping them improve to 9-12 on the season.

Match Details

Fixture - Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Sunday, November 28th, 2021; 5:00 PM ET (Monday, November 29th; 3:0 AM)

Venue - Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Detroit Pistons v Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks hit a bit of a road block to start the month of November as they struggled to put together a series of wins. But since returning to Milwaukee for their four-game home stand, the Bucks have developed a five-game winning streak.

Coming off their win against the Denver Nuggets, the Milwaukee Bucks will continue to play on the road. Although the side has struggled with injuries to their roster, they will look to have their star trio of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday available for this game.

The Milwaukee Bucks started off shooting rather poorly in October. However, with players such as Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton finding the rhythm, the Bucks have improved to a respectable 39.2% on the season from beyond the arc.

With Giannis leading the charge offensively, the Milwaukee Bucks will head into this game to establish themselves as a championship team.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo looks on at the Milwaukee Bucks v Atlanta Hawks game

The key player for the Milwaukee Bucks in this game against the Indiana Pacers will be Giannis Antetokounmpo. As the reigning Finals MVP and a two-time MVP in the league, Giannis is one of the best players in the NBA.

Making use of his freakish athleticism for his size, Giannis Antetokounmpo's development through the years has seen him work and expand upon his existing offensive arsenal.

Essentially playing as a point-forward, Giannis is one of the most versatile players on the floor. With his ability to finish at the rim, the Bucks run the drive and kick to perfection as Giannis goes downhill and dishes the ball out to the shooters at the perimeter.

Heading into the game against the Indiana Pacers, Giannis is coming off a double-double of 24 points and 13 rebounds. Paired with the seven assists, the Bucks will look to the superstar to produce against the Pacers as well.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiday | G - Grayson Allen | F - Khris Middleton | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Bobby Portis

Indiana Pacers Preview

Toronto Raptors v Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers are coming off a win against the Toronto Raptors. With a 9-12 record, however, the Pacers still find themselves in the lower rung of the Eastern Conference Table.

While the Indiana Pacers have emerged as an inconsistent team, they have looked like a competing side in the last two games. Coming off a tough overtime loss against the LA Lakers, the game against the Raptors featured a balanced scoring performance from the starting rotation as well as a solid contribution from the bench unit.

Running with a nine-man rotation in the game against Toronto, the Indiana Pacers saw a great performance from their star Domantas Sabonis.

With seven players recording double-digit scoring, the Indiana Pacers will hope to develop some consistency and rhythm as they play the last game of their three-game homestand against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Key Player - Malcolm Brogdon

Malcolm Brogdon attempts to drop a one handed pass to a teammate

The key player for the Indiana Pacers heading into this game against the Milwaukee Bucks will be Malcolm Brogdon.

Emerging as an extremely reliable point guard, Brogdon is one of the most efficient two-way players in the game. Often drawing the task of defending some of the best players, Brogdon is also an effective scoring threat on the other end of the floor.

Coming off a soft scoring performance of 11 points, Brogdon dished out 12 assists for the game. Making use of his ability to get his teammates involved, the 28-year old will have to find a way to mobilize the Indiana Pacers offense in this game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

G - Malcolm Brogdon | G - Caris LeVert | G - Justin Holiday | F - Domantas Sabonis | C - Myles Turner

Bucks vs Pacers Match Predictions

The Milwaukee Bucks should emerge as the winners in this matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

Although the Pacers have home court advantage and seem to have settled into a rhythm in terms of the way they play the game, the Milwaukee Bucks' overall form may be too much to handle for the Indiana Pacers.

With Giannis potentially having another dominant performance against the big-man duo of Sabonis and Myles Turner, the Milwaukee Bucks will be a tough side to beat.

Where to watch Bucks vs Pacers game?

The game will be locally broadcast on Bally Sports Indiana. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can also listen to the game on the radio by tuning into 93.5/107.5 The Fan.

Edited by Parimal