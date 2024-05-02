Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers Top 10 player props markets available for 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 6 (May 2)

The Indiana Pacers are trying to close out their first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers had an opportunity to eliminate the Bucks in Game 5 last Tuesday, but they came out flat and uninspired.

Indiana could now do it in front of their home crowd and remain at an advantage, with both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard listed as doubtful for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo has not played all series, while Lillard only played the first three games.

The Pacers are playing a dangerous game, as Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis kept Milwaukee alive. If the Bucks force a Game 7 at home, there might be a chance that their two superstars could return for a do-or-die game.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers Top 10 player props

#10 - Aaron Nesmith, Points - Over 12.5 (-120)

Aaron Nesmith became a huge part of the Indiana Pacers' rotation following the arrival of Pascal Siakam. Nesmith provides more versatility on both sides of the floor. He's averaging 10.2 points per game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

#9 - Malik Beasley, 3-Pointers Made - Over 2.5 (-125)

The Milwaukee Bucks always have a chance to win the game if Malik Beasley is scoring and hitting 3-point shots. He's averaging 10.2 points and 2.2. 3-pointers made in this series and is coming off back-to-back games, making four 3-point shots per game.

#8 - Andrew Nembhard, Points - Under 12.5 (-125)

Andrew Nembhard stepped up for the Indiana Pacers in the absence of the injured Bennedict Mathurin. Nembhard has provided Indiana with scoring and playmaking, averaging 13.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists in the first five games of his playoff career.

#7 - Patrick Beverley, Steals - Under 1.5 (-200)

Patrick Beverley, at his age, is being tasked to fill in for Damian Lillard. Beverley has done a solid job for the Milwaukee Bucks, putting up 13 points and 12 assists in their Game 5 win. He's putting up 8.6 points, 5.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game this postseason.

#6 - Myles Turner, Blocks - Over 1.5 (-155)

Myles Turner has led the league in blocks twice in his career in 2019 and 2021. Turner is averaging 1.2 blocks per game in the playoffs, but he's also had three games with zero blocks and two with three blocks.

#5 - Bobby Portis, Points - Over 21.5 (-125)

Bobby Portis has picked up the scoring in the paint for the Milwaukee Bucks in the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Portis is averaging 15.8 points and 10.6 rebounds per game, and is coming off a 29-point performance in Game 5.

#4 - Brook Lopez, 3-Pointers Made - Over 1.5 (+105)

Brook Lopez is averaging 17.2 points per game against the Indiana Pacers. Lopez has provided the Bucks with outside shooting, putting up 2.0 3-pointers made per game. He's nicknamed "Splash Mountain" for a good reason.

#3 - Khris Middleton, Points - Under 26.5 (-109)

Khris Middleton has no other choice but to score as much as he can for the Milwaukee Bucks. He's averaging 26.8 points per game against the Indiana Pacers with a bad ankle. He's listed as probable for this game but is expected to suit up.

#2 - Pascal Siakam, Points - Under 22.5 (+100)

Pascal Siakam has considerably cooled down after dominating the Milwaukee Bucks in Games 1 and 2. Siakam has not scored at least 20 points in the last three games. It's time for "Spicy P" to get out of his funk and help the Pacers reach the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

#1 - Tyrese Haliburton, Pts+Reb+Ast - Under 33.5 (-115)

Tyrese Haliburton should be the best player in this series as long as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are out.

Haliburton should be more aggressive on offense to open the floor for his teammates. He's capable of putting up a triple-double on any given night, and Game 6 will be the right time to do it.