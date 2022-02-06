Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Clippers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 6th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

Reigning champions the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Crypto.com Arena to take on the LA Clippers. The two teams are meeting for the first time this season and the Bucks are expecting an easy win against an injured Clippers squad.

The Bucks have won six of their last eight games and Giannis Antetokounmpo is now leading the NBA MVP race. He might earn his third MVP award and second DPOY award before turning 30 years old. Milwaukee currently sit third in the Eastern Conference with a 33-21 record and are just one game behind the the second ranked team. Khris Middleton earned his third career All-Star selection this season.

The Clippers are operating under the assumption that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will return this season. They have acquired Norman Powell and Robert Covington from the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Justise Winslow, Eric Bledsoe, Keon Johnson and a 2025 second-round pick.

They are aiming for the playoffs and are hoping that their squad will be healthy by May 2022.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Jrue Holiday of the Bucks against the Portland Trail Blazers

The Bucks enter this game with only a couple of injuries. Brook Lopez continues to be out after his back surgery but has reportedly travelled with the team on their four-game road trip. Additionally, George Hill is dealing with a neck injury and is expected to miss a few games himself.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Brook Lopez Out Back Surgery George Hill Out Neck Injury

LA Clippers Injury Report

Eric Bledsoe of the Clippers was recently traded in exchange of Norman Powell

Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Jason Preston are all sidelined for the foreseeable future with their respective long-term injuries. Ivica Zubac is listed as questionable due to soreness in his right calf while Jay Scrubb is sidelined because he is dealing with a sprained toe.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Kawhi Leonard Out Right Knee (ACL) Injury - Recovery Paul George Out Right Elbow UCL Tear - Recovery Jason Preston Out Right Foot Injury - Recovery Jay Scrubb Out Right Toe Sprain Ivica Zubac Questionable Right Calf Soreness

Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Clippers: Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks will deploy their usual lineup for this game. Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen will start in the backcourt. Khris Middleton will start as the small forward with two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo starting at his usual power forward position. Bobby Portis will start as the center until Brook Lopez is fit to play.

Pat Connaughton and Donte DiVincenzo will get the most minutes among the reserve.

LA Clippers

The Clippers will not play their new players Robert Covington and Norman Powell just yet.

Instead Reggie Jackson will play as the point guard and Amir Coffey will join him in the backcourt. Marcus Morris Sr. will start as the small forward and Nicolas Batum will play the power forward role. Serge Ibaka will be the center until Ivica Zubac returns.

Terance Mann is likely to see the most minutes coming off the bench.

Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Clippers: Predicted Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks

G - Jrue Holiday | G - Grayson Allen | F - Khris Middleton | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Bobby Portis.

LA Clippers

G - Reggie Jackson | G - Amir Coffey | F - Marcus Morris Sr. | F - Nicolas Batum | C - Serge Ibaka.

