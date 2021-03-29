Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Clippers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Milwaukee Bucks head to the Staples Center to take on the LA Clippers on Monday in an enticing 2020-21 NBA matchup.

Both the teams are in good form at the moment. The Milwaukee Bucks have won 13 of their last 16 games. Although they are coming off consecutive losses, Milwaukee will have no shortage of motivation to beat a top team like the LA Clippers.

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers have turned their fortunes around after a terrible slump. They have won their last five games in a row, with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George averaging fabulous numbers. The LA Clippers recently added the services of veteran Rajon Rondo ahead of the NBA trade deadline, which could bolster their title hopes.

In the first meeting between the two teams this season, the Milwaukee Bucks beat the LA Clippers 105-100 in a back-and-forth affair. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a stellar outing, registering 36 points, 14 rebounds, four blocks, five assists and a steal.

Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Clippers: Injury Updates

Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks acquired PJ Tucker ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

In the limited minutes he has played, his defensive upside has been impressive. However, he is not playing this game due to a calf injury.

Meanwhile, backup forward Rodions Kurucs is out as well due to an oblique injury. Center Bobby Portis won't play because of the league's COVID-19 protocols.

Advertisement

The Bucks’ injury report for tomorrow night’s game against the Clippers:



- Bobby Portis - OUT (health and safety protocols)

- P.J. Tucker - OUT (left calf strain)

- Rodions Kurucs - OUT (abdominal strain) — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) March 29, 2021

Moreover, four of the five starters in the Milwaukee Bucks lineup are listed as 'day to day'.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Jrue Holiday (knee), Donte DiVincenzo (foot) and Khris Middleton (hip) didn't play in the Milwaukee Bucks' last outing against the Knicks. But the quartet has not been included in the injury report for this game.

UPDATE: Bucks PG/SG Donte DiVincenzo (foot) is not listed on the injury report for Monday's game vs. the Clippers. — DK Nation (@dklive) March 29, 2021

Advertisement

LA Clippers

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers continue to face injury woes. Patrick Beverly and Serge Ibaka remain sidelined due to major injuries. Both players haven't laced up in weeks, with Beverly playing just 29 games this season. He is recovering from right knee soreness, while Ibaka is dealing with lower back tightness.

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers acquired veteran Rajon Rondo ahead of the NBA trade deadline. But he is not making his LA Clippers debut any time soon, as he remains out due to a groin injury, specifically right adductor soreness. Jay Scrubb had his walking boot removed recently and is out for the foreseeable future.

Clippers have released their injury report. All 3 below are OUT:



Patrick Beverley - Right Knee Soreness



Serge Ibaka - Lower Back Tightness



Rajon Rondo - Right Adductor Soreness — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) March 29, 2021

Advertisement

Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Clippers: Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have added four starters back in their lineup after not including them in their injury report.

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo should be the starting power forward. He is averaging spectacular numbers this season.

Jrue Holiday returns as the point guard, with Donte DiVincenzo likely to be his backcourt partner as the two-guard. Meanwhile, Khris Middleton is back as well and will likely retain his small forward position. At center, Brook Lopez should start, as he is shooting 33% from the deep while contributing 11.4 points per game.

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers should field an unchanged lineup from their last game, as they have performed well in Beverly and Ibaka's absence.

Reggie Jackson will likely start as the point guard, as Beverly and Rondo are both listed out. Seven-time All-Star Paul George should take his usual shooting guard position, while two-time Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard could start as the small forward.

Marcus Morris Sr. is expected to start as the power forward, with Nicolas Batum coming off the bench. Ivica Zubac should start at center instead of Ibaka.

Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Clippers: Predicted Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard - Donte DiVincenzo | Small Forward - Khris Middleton | Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo | Center - Brook Lopez.

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson | Shooting Guard - Paul George | Small Forward - Kawhi Leonard | Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr. | Center - Ivica Zubac.