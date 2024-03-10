Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Clippers: Prediction and Betting Tips | March 10, 2024

Fans can anticipate another exciting Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Clippers matchup this Sunday, as the two playoff contenders face off once again. This matchup comes after their recent game earlier this week, where the Bucks emerged victorious with a score of 113-106 on March 4.

In the first Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Clippers clash this season, it took a 41-point night from Damian Lillard to push the Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Bucks to victory. Bobby Portis also chipped in 28 points off the bench for Milwaukee.

James Harden and Paul George had 29 apiece for the Clippers, while Kawhi Leonard was held to just 16 points on 6-for-19 shooting.

In this coming game, Antetokounmpo is probable, per the latest injury report.

The Bucks enter the game on a two-game losing streak, while the Clippers are coming off two straight victories against the Houston Rockets and the Chicago Bulls.

Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Clippers: Preview, prediction and betting tips

The Milwaukee Bucks will face the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports SoCal for the home audience and on Bally Sports WI for the away audience.

The game will not be broadcast on national TV. For radio coverage, the home audience can tune in to AM 570 KLAC or S: KWKW, while the away audience can listen on 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ.

Spread: Bucks +1.5 vs. Clippers -1.5

Moneyline: Bucks +101 vs Clippers -119

Total over and under: Bucks O 221.5 vs. Clippers U 221.5

Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Clippers game preview

It's good news for Bucks fans that Antetokounmpo, who has been dealing with knee issues, has been listed as "probable" for the game. Despite being on a two-game losing streak, the Bucks face a tough challenge against the Clippers on the road.

The Clippers, with only Russell Westbrook remaining out, are seeking to avenge their loss earlier in the week. They come into the game with momentum, with James Harden coming off a triple-double and both George and Leonard coming off double-digit performances.

In contrast, the Bucks have been inconsistent in their past two losses, including a recent defeat against the LA Lakers where Damian Lillard was blocked at the buzzer.

The Bucks are putting their 41-23 record on the line, while the 41-21 Clippers aim to secure their position in the top half of the Western Conference playoff picture.

The Clippers may have the momentum, but in their last meeting, the Bucks managed to catch fire late in the game and hold off the Clippers, even without Antetokounmpo. That victory marked their sixth consecutive win, but they have since lost two straight games.

Unfortunately for the Bucks, three-time All-Star Khris Middleton remains sidelined with a sprained left ankle.

Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Clippers starting lineups

Anticipate the Clippers to start Terance Mann and James Harden in the guard positions, with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in the forward spots and Ivica Zubac at center.

For the Bucks, expect Damian Lillard and Patrick Beverley in the backcourt, Malik Beasley and Jae Crowder as forwards and Brook Lopez at center.

Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Clippers betting tips

For the Bucks, Lillard is projected to exceed his 34.5 points + assists + rebounds prop, while Brook Lopez is expected to surpass his 10.5 points prop. These projections are promising, especially considering Lopez's potential against Zubac, who may struggle to defend stretch big men.

George is projected to reach over 23.5 points and assists. He failed to reach the 20-point mark in his latest outing but with vengeance on his mind against the Bucks, expect him to fuel the Clippers' offense.

Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Clippers: Prediction

This game is expected to be closely contested, but the Clippers could take this one home due to their momentum. Barring subpar performances from their key players, the Clippers' firepower should be enough to overcome the Bucks, who have been inconsistent recently.