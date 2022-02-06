Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - February 6th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The defending NBA champions, the Milwaukee Bucks, are traveling to Los Angeles to take on the LA Clippers on Sunday. As two teams with postseason aspirations go head to head at the Crypto.com Arena.

The Milwaukee Bucks have had a slow start to the season by their standards. They sit third in the Eastern Conference standings with a 33-21 record. They have won six of their last 10 games and are just one game behind leaders the Chicago Bulls and will be hoping to close that gap with a win against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers are looking to improve on their performance from last season where they reached the Western Conference Finals. However, they have been dealt two major setbacks as both of their superstars, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, have missed significant time on the court due to serious injuries.

This could prove to be an interesting matchup as there will be plenty of talented and electrifying players on display when the two teams battle it out.

Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Clippers | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Sunday, February 6th; 9 PM ET (Monday, February 7th; 7:30 AM).

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Acting head coach Darvin Ham of the Milwaukee Bucks speaks with Khris Middleton

The defending champions have yet to truly and consistently play like the best team in the league thus far. They will be hoping to hit form as soon as possible. The Bucks, like the rest of the NBA, have had to deal with a lot of absences throughout the season. That has really sucked up the momentum from the team.

The Milwaukee Bucks possess the firepower to beat any team on any given day and can lock down opposition defensively.They comprise of players who are excellent on both ends of the floor. They are the closest thing to a complete team at the moment in the NBA given the way their roster has been assembled.

With aspirations to repeat as champions, the Bucks will be hoping to keep all their players fit for the rest of the campaign and will be looking to peak at the right time.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Widely considered to be the best player in the world at the moment, Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to lead the way for the Milwaukee Bucks this season. Not only is he an offensive juggernaut, Antetokounmpo is also arguably the best defensive player in the league.

The man known as "The Greek Freak" is currently averaging 28.9 points, 11.3 rebounds and 6 assists while shooting the ball at nearly 53% from the field and over 27% from beyond the arc. He is also shooting over 72% from the free throw line this season.

The reigning NBA Finals MVP is having a stellar season for the Milwaukee Bucks in the absence of many of teammates. As a frontrunner for the MVP award this season, Antetokounmpo will look to push the Bucks higher up the Eastern Conference standings and hopefully clinch his third MVP award.

StatMuse @statmuse Giannis didn’t score in the 1Q. He finished with:



33 PTS

15 REB

11 AST

2 BLK

14-21 FG



It’s his 29th career triple-double. The next Buck in franchise history has 8. Giannis didn’t score in the 1Q. He finished with:33 PTS15 REB11 AST2 BLK14-21 FGIt’s his 29th career triple-double. The next Buck in franchise history has 8. https://t.co/jH6dedlW16

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Grayson Allen, Shooting Guard - Jrue Holiday, Small Foward - Khris Middleton, Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo, Center - Bobby Portis.

Check this out - DraftKings SB: $50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match

LA Clippers Preview

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard continues to be sidelined for the Clippers

The LA Clippers find themselves eighth in the highly competitive Western Conference with a 27-27 record. They continue to hover around the .500 mark for the season without the services of their two superstars.

The Clippers have won six of their last 10 matches and have come out on top in 16 of 28 games on the road this season. They host the Bucks in Los Angeles and will be hoping to defend their home court and pick up a much-needed win.

With no timeline yet on Kawhi Leonard's return, there is very little expectation on their current roster and this has translated into them playing much more freely and without pressure.

Key Player - Reggie Jackson

One of the most underrated players in the NBA, Reggie Jackson has been doing the heavy lifting in the absence of Leonard and George. Jackson is averaging 16.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting the ball better than 32% from beyond the arc this season. He has already recorded three double-doubles as well.

After starting the season slowly, many were questioning what Jackson would bring to the LA Clippers after signing a two-year, $22 million deal in the offseason. But the game-winner against the Los Angeles Lakers is a testament to the quality that he possesses.

LA Clippers @LAClippers 25 PTS | 50.0% FG | 8 REB | 6 AST



OH ME OH MY REGGIE JACKSON! 25 PTS | 50.0% FG | 8 REB | 6 ASTOH ME OH MY REGGIE JACKSON! 📊 25 PTS | 50.0% FG | 8 REB | 6 AST OH ME OH MY REGGIE JACKSON! https://t.co/H6jgqWxjjE

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson, Shooting Guard - Amir Coffey, Small Forward - Marcus Morris Sr., Power Forward - Nicolas Batum, Center - Ivica Zubac

Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Clippers Match Prediction

Both teams head into this game on the back of a win, so confidence will not be in short supply the Milwaukee Bucks or the LA Clippers. On paper, the Bucks are clearly the better side and are playing better basketball at the moment. However, the Clippers have the potency to hurt them so we could see an upset on the cards here.

Where to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Clippers?

Also Read Article Continues below

You can watch the action unfold between the Milwaukee Bucks and the LA Clippers on the NBA League Pass. The game will also be broadcast locally on BSWI and BSSC.

Edited by David Nyland

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this game? Milwaukee Bucks LA Clippers 1 votes so far