Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 5th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22 

The defending champs Milwaukee Bucks will kickstart their preseason against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Tuesday.

The Bucks look motivated to win the title again this season, having managed to retain the majority of their squad.

Milwaukee saw the departures of PJ Tucker and Bryn Forbes in the offseason. In terms of additions, they have signed George Hill, Grayson Allen and Rodney Hood.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies have been active sellers during the offseason. They have aimed to create financial flexibility moving forward. They successfully managed to do that by trading one of their best players from last season, Jonas Valanciunas.

The Grizzlies had acquired the likes of Eric Bledsoe, Patrick Beverley and Rajon Rondo through other trades but swiftly moved those contracts as well. It will be interesting to see how their transactions affect their performances moving forward and if they can make the playoffs for the second straight year.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 and Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks are unavailable for their preseason opener.

The Milwaukee Bucks will be without several stars during their preseason opener. The Bucks have ruled out Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Donte DiVincenzo, Bobby Portis, Rodney Hood and Semi Ojeleye for the game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Antetokounmpo is still recovering from the knee injury he sustained in the 2021 playoffs, while Middleton and Portis are dealing with hamstring injuries. Meanwhile, DiVincenzo is still recovering from a foot injury he endured during the 2021 playoffs, and Ojeleye is out because of a calf strain.

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm Long injury report for the Bucks first preseason game tomorrow night.No surprise here, but Giannis Antetokounmpo (left knee soreness) and Donte DiVincenzo (left ankle surgery) are out. Long injury report for the Bucks first preseason game tomorrow night.No surprise here, but Giannis Antetokounmpo (left knee soreness) and Donte DiVincenzo (left ankle surgery) are out.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

The Memphis Grizzlies will also have plenty of players sidelined for the game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Dillon Brooks (thigh), Sean McDermott (knee), Sam Merrill (ankle) and Killian Tillie (back) are the four players who will not be in action on Tuesday.

Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR

Dillon Brooks (RT thigh soreness)

Sean McDermott (RT patellar tendinopathy)

Sam Merrill (LT ankle sprain)

Killian Tillie (back soreness) @memgrizz injury report, Oct. 5 vs. @Bucks :OUTDillon Brooks (RT thigh soreness)Sean McDermott (RT patellar tendinopathy)Sam Merrill (LT ankle sprain)Killian Tillie (back soreness) .@memgrizz injury report, Oct. 5 vs. @Bucks:OUT

Dillon Brooks (RT thigh soreness)

Sean McDermott (RT patellar tendinopathy)

Sam Merrill (LT ankle sprain)

Killian Tillie (back soreness)

Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies - Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are likely to give all their available players some decent minutes in the middle.

Jrue Holiday and Pat Connaughton could start as guards, while Grayson Allen could feature on the frontcourt next to Jordan Nwora and Brook Lopez.

Meanwhile, George Hill, Tremont Waters, Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Sandro Mamukelashvili are likely to play significant minutes off the bench.

Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant warms up before Memphis Grizzlies v Utah Jazz - Game Five

The Memphis Grizzlies are likely to start Ja Morant and Tyus Jones in the backcourt, while forwards Kyle Anderson, Jaren Jackson Jr. and center Steven Adams will complete the rest of the lineup.

All reserves are expected to play in the rotation. The likes of Desmond Bane, Ziaire Williams, Brandon Clarke and Xavier Tillman Sr. are likely to play the most minutes off the bench.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies - Predicted Starting 5

Milwaukee Bucks

G Jrue Holiday, G Pat Connaughton, F Grayson Allen, F Jordan Nwora, C Brook Lopez.

Also Read

Memphis Grizzlies

G Ja Morant, G Tyus Jones, F Kyle Anderson, F Jaren Jackson Jr., C Steven Adams.

Edited by Prem Deshpande