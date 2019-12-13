Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Match Preview and Predictions - 13th December 2019

Ja Morant throws it down in their game against the Suns

Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies

Date & Time: Friday, 13th December 2019 (8:00 PM ET)

Venue: FedExForum, Memphis, TN

Last Game Results

Milwaukee Bucks (22-3): 127-112 win against the New Orleans Pelicans (11th December, Wednesday)

Memphis Grizzlies (8-16): 115-108 win against the Phoenix Suns (11th December, Wednesday)

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Bucks may have risked ending their winning streak last Wednesday as Giannis sat out because of a right quad tendon soreness, but this proved to be a non-issue, thanks to Bledsoe's 29 points in just 25 minutes. Bledsoe's burst, together with Middleton's 24 points and Ilysova's 18 were too much for the Pelicans as the Bucks all contributed to their win last Wednesday. They currently hold the best record in the league right now at 22-3, tied with the Lakers in the West.

The Bucks have now won their 16th straight game, tying their second longest winning streak that Milwaukee last witnessed in 1970. The team is also in pretty good company as they are only the fifth team to win their last 24 games with such great point differential. See how they fare with the four other teams, as shown by ESPN:

The Bucks are the fifth team in NBA history to outscore their opponents by more than 320 points through 24 games of a season.



Two of the previous four teams would go on to win the NBA title (1969-70 Knicks, 2007-08 Celtics). pic.twitter.com/TE1lFQ96Bx — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 10, 2019

Key Player - Eric Bledsoe

Eric Bledsoe led his team to yet another win, tallying 25 points, 6 assists, and 3 rebounds against the Pelicans

Eric Bledsoe was phenomenal in their last outing, scoring 29 points in just 25 minutes of action. Giannis is still said to be day-to-day, and it is up to Bledsoe to lead his team to their next win.

Ja Morant, Eric's counterpart in Memphis, is doing pretty well this season. 'The Bledshow' should lock up the rookie and prevent him from getting into the paint with ease. He also should look to disrupt the athletic point guard's game, keeping him from distributing the ball to his teammates. Bledshoe will be important in this game as his lockdown defense on the Grizzlies' floor general should further hamper Memphis' already shaky offense, which ranks 24th in the league today.

Bucks Predicted Lineup

Eric Bledsoe, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Ersan Ilyasova, Brook Lopez

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

With Conley and Gasol leaving the team after several great years in Memphis, the Grizzlies are currently on rebuild mode. They have a 8-16 record at present, ranking 13th in the Western Conference. They will most likely be out of playoff contention, especially with an extremely competitive conference such as the West.

Despite missing the playoffs the past few seasons, however, the Grizzlies have bright spots in Jaren Jackson, Jr. and Ja Morant. The young guys are pretty entertaining to watch and they will bring their usual gritty and energetic selves in their game against the Bucks. They should have a big surprise on the Bucks, though, if they really want to win this one.

Key Player - Jaren Jackson Jr.

Jaren Jackson Jr. diving for the loose ball in their last outing against the Suns

According to reports, Giannis is still day-to-day, and Jaren Jackson, Jr. should look to take advantage of this game if the Greek Freak ends up missing this one. Should this happen, Jackson would be matched up with Ilyasova, someone he can surely out-power and out-run. The 6'11 big should look to find his shot and be aggressive in the paint.

On defense, the sophomore should also be more wise in his decisions and watch out for fouls. He's a pretty good matchup against Ilyasova, as he is fast enough to guard the shooter on the perimeter. In the paint, JJJ should show off his defensive skills, especially if Ilyasova tries to attack the paint. In case Giannis plays this game, JJJ will still be a key player in this match as he has to contain the Greek Freak and keep him out of the paint.

Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, Jae Crowder, Jaren Jackson, Jr., Jonas Valančiūnas

Bucks vs Grizzlies Match Prediction

The Grizzlies may have won their last two games, but this Milwaukee team is currently hot right now. The Bucks are on a mission, whether they're complete or not next game. The Bucks should easily overpower this young team and win their 17th straight come Friday.

Where to Watch Bucks vs Grizzlies?

The game will be available on FOX Sports Southeast and FOX Sports Wisconsin. You can also catch the game on NBA League Pass.