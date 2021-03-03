Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Prediction & Match Preview - March 4th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

An intriguing matchup will take place at the FedEx Forum on Thursday night as the Memphis Grizzlies host the Milwaukee Bucks. Both sides have had their ups and downs this season and will be looking to come out of the upcoming All-Star break with improved consistency.

The Milwaukee Bucks lost their winning streak on Tuesday as they were crushed 128-97 at home by the Denver Nuggets. Nikola Jokic won the battle of potential MVP candidates against Antetokounmpo as the Bucks' defense continues to underperform.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies' defense has been consistently solid this season. After holding the Clippers and Rockets to under 100 points recently, their defensive rating is currently ranked inside the top-ten.

Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Thursday, March 4th; 8:00 PM ET (Friday, March 5th; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks have been streaky to say the least recently, winning five, losing five, then winning five again before being blown out by the Nuggets on Tuesday night. Although the Bucks' offense has dramatically improved recently, their defense has worried fans.

In two of their last three games, the Milwaukee Bucks have conceded over 127 points and currently rank 13th in the league for defensive rating.

Advertisement

While 14 losses isn't exactly where Milwaukee Bucks fans saw their side at this stage of the season, they are only 2 wins behind the 76ers. Furthermore, in what will be a topsy-turvy year, it wouldn't be surprising to see them finish top of the East.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been on a tear recently, showing the ferocious athleticism and points scoring form that made him back-to-back league MVP. He earned the Eastern Conference player of the week after averaging 37 points and 10.7 rebounds across 3 dominant Milwaukee Bucks wins.

It is rare for Antetokounmpo to have an off-night, as he is one of the most difficult players in the league to mark. After starting slowly, the Greek forward has brought his points average back up to 29.1 a night, which is the fifth-best in the league.

.@Giannis_An34 went on a STAMPEDE in Week 10, leading the @Bucks to a 3-0 run en route to being named Eastern Conference Player of the Week! 🦌 #OnlyHere #RepublikaNgNBA



🟢 37 PTS I 10.7 REB I 5.7 AST pic.twitter.com/XETNnTYy95 — NBA Philippines (@NBA_Philippines) March 2, 2021

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

Advertisement

G Donte DiVincenzo, G D.J. Augustin, F Giannis Antetokounmpo, F Khris Middleton, C Brook Lopez

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies have put in lights-out performances in their last two matchups, blowing away both the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards. Part of the Grizzlies' success this season has been down to their depth, boasting the second-most points off the bench with 40.8 a night.

35 points, 5 rebounds and 10 assists in the Grizzlies win over the Wizards



Ja Morant was at it again last night 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oKeE4X35lZ — Sky Sports NBA (@SkySportsNBA) March 3, 2021

Regardless of opposition, Memphis have been fearless in their play this year, having already knocked off the Clippers, Suns and Nets in previous outings. Their defense has consistently ranked in the NBA's top ten while they have scoring options on the other end.

Indeed, against the Rockets, 7 Memphis Grizzlies players scored in double digits.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant put on a show against Washington

After recent performances, Memphis Grizzlies fans will be happy to see Ja Morant's electric display against the Wizards on Tuesday night. The 21-year old returned to form shown earlier in the season with 35 points and 10 assists.

A lot of pressure has been placed on the young star's shoulders this season, especially given he was sidelined for 8 games after sustaining an ankle injury. Morant is one of the most athletic guards in the league and will be pivotal in the Memphis Grizzlies' run-in should they push to make the playoffs.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

Advertisement

G Ja Morant, G Desmond Bane, F Dillon Brooks, F Kyle Anderson, C Jonas Valanciunas

Bucks vs Grizzlies Match Prediction

There's no doubt that both sides have issues with maintaining consistency this season, therefore this matchup really could go either way. The Memphis Grizzlies have proven they can compete with the best this season, though may find it hard to find an answer for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

While Jonas Valanciunas has been playing solid basketball recently and can protect the paint, the Milwaukee Bucks should hold too much firepower for their opponents.

Where to watch Bucks vs Grizzlies?

Fans can watch the game live locally on Fox Sports Wisconsin and Fox Sports Southeast - Memphis. Otherwise, with an NBA League Pass, you can stream the game or watch it on playback.