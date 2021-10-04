Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction & Match Preview - October 5th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The reigning champions Milwaukee Bucks kick off their 2021-22 NBA preseason campaign on the road as they visit FedExForum to face the Memphis Grizzlies. The Bucks are looking to spray champagne in the locker room again while the Grizzlies will likely have another grueling regular season as they try to make it back into the NBA playoffs.

Match Details

Fixture - Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies | NBA Preseason 2021-22.

Date & Time - Tuesday, October 5th, 2021; 8:00 PM ET (Wednesday, October 6th, 5:30 AM IST).

Venue - FedExForum, Memphis, TN.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Milwaukee Bucks have one of the best 'Big 3' in the league

Although superstars don't usually play in preseason games, the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo is just 26 years old so he might feature against the Memphis Grizzlies. However, the Bucks and the Suns have had the shortest offseason so coach Mike Budenholzer is expected to manage the minutes of his stars.

The Bucks enter the 2021-22 NBA season with championship aspirations. They currently have the third-best odds of winning the 2022 title, behind the Brooklyn Nets and LA Lakers. Many fans and pundits have put an asterisk next to the 2021 championship because of the sheer number of injuries to All-Stars in the playoffs, implying that the Milwaukee Bucks got lucky.

Hence, just like the 2016 Golden State Warriors, Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are out to prove to the league that last season wasn't a fluke or one-and-done deal.

Giannis Antetkounmpo recently said:

"We know we were the 2021 NBA Champs but now we're just the Milwaukee Bucks again."

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo after winning the 2021 NBA championship

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will be looking to dominate the Eastern Conference from the beginning itself. The Nets will give them trouble, but the lack of Ben Simmons on the 76ers roster gives the Bucks a chance to grab the top seed in the East.

The two-time MVP is one of the favorites for the 2022 MVP and DPOY awards. Antetokounmpo has already stated that he wants to experience the Finals atmosphere again and that he was thinking of making this team better even after winning the 2021 NBA title.

Kane Pitman @KanePitman Giannis on his mindset for 2022."All the NBA players before they win a championship have that feeling of not being good enough to lead a team to win. That's over with. We did it, and hopefully we can take the right steps and do it again. I want to be better than last year." Giannis on his mindset for 2022."All the NBA players before they win a championship have that feeling of not being good enough to lead a team to win. That's over with. We did it, and hopefully we can take the right steps and do it again. I want to be better than last year."

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiday | G - Donte DiVincenzo | F - Khris Middleton | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Brook Lopez.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

Kyle Anderson and Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2021 NBA playoffs

The Memphis Grizzlies didn't have a very active offseason. The front office needs to give Ja Morant the superstar treatment and build the team around him.

They are also being heavily criticized for letting Jonas Valanciunas go. He was arguably their second-best player and in fact, led the team in win-shares for the past two seasons. They acquired Steven Adams instead but now many pundits are predicting that the Grizzlies aren't going to be as good as they were last season.

They lost in the first round against the Utah Jazz but the young group can afford to bear a few losses. The Memphis Grizzlies will be looking to gain some momentum from the get-go so they can be in the top eight spots of the conference throughout the season.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2021 NBA playoffs

Ja Morant established himself as one of the top point guards in the league last season when he led the Memphis Grizzlies past Stephen Curry's Warriors to advance to the NBA playoffs. He then averaged 30.2 points and 8.2 assists per game in the first round against the Utah Jazz. All eyes will be on Morant this season as he make the case for his first-ever All-Star selection.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Ja Morant | G - Dillon Brooks | F - Kyle Anderson | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Steven Adams.

Bucks vs Grizzlies Match Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks are obvious favorites to win this game based on their superior star power. The reigning champions will likely dominate the young Memphis Grizzlies squad if the two teams play their starters for major minutes. Jrue Holiday will try to clamp down on Ja Morant and their point guard battle will be interesting to watch.

Where to watch Bucks vs Grizzlies?

The Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies game will be nationally broadcast on TNT, and will also have local coverage on Bally Sports SouthEast - Memphis (SE-MEM) and Bally Sports Wisconsin (WI). The match can be streamed live with an NBA League Pass as well.

Moreover, fans can tune in to the radio at ESPN 92.9FM/680AM and 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ to listen to the game's live commentary.

