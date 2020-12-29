Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat: Combined starting 5 featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jimmy Butler

The Milwaukee Bucks are off to a weird start to their 2020-21 NBA season. Now, the 1-1 Miami Heat stand in the Bucks' path, and the two teams will face each on consecutive nights in Miami. The best team from last year's regular season is currently 1-2 after losing to the Boston Celtics on their opening night and suffering a shocking blowout loss to the New York Knicks.

These two teams met in the 2020 NBA Playoffs in Orlando. The Miami Heat defeated the Milwaukee Bucks to reach the Eastern Conference finals. There is more history between these teams, as the Miami Heat were one of three teams to beat the Bucks more than once in the last regular season. Also, NBA rumors suggested Miami was a possible destination for reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo before signing his contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat: Combined starting 5

Even though the Milwaukee Bucks were the best team in the 2019-20 NBA regular season, the Miami Heat handed them a tough loss in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Both teams have the firepower and multiple NBA All-Stars. On that note, let's take a look at a best combined starting 5 from both squads.

Point Guard - Goran Dragic (Miami Heat)

Indiana Pacers v Miami Heat.

The Miami Heat have a semblance of what Manu Ginobili was for the San Antonio Spurs in Goran Dragic. The Slovenian has been a tremendous piece for the Miami Heat, and he is one of the most vocal leaders on the team. Even though he has become the Heat's sixth man over the last three years, his production remains solid.

Dragic was the Miami Heat's leading scorer during their postseason run in the 2020 NBA Playoffs until Jimmy Butler took over in the NBA Finals. He was the team's driving force on the offensive end during the Miami Heat's quest to win the East.

Dragic scored 20 points in the season-opening loss for the Miami Heat against the Orlando Magic. He then added 18 points off the bench in the team's Christmas Day win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

He has been efficient from the floor (shooting 58%), even though he has made only one of his eight attempts from the 3-point line.

Shooting Guard - Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)

Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics.

Khris Middleton is the second-best offensive weapon of the Milwaukee Bucks, and his contribution is highly needed for the team. Despite the 1-2 record for the Milwaukee Bucks, Middleton averaged 26.7 points through the first three games and has made 53% of his field goals and 46% of his 3-pointers.

In last year's second-round matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat, Middleton averaged 26 points per game and led the Bucks to their only win of the series with 36 points in Game 4.