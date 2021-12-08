Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 8th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The FTX Arena will host an exciting Eastern Conference matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat on Wednesday. The two teams have faced off twice this season, winning one game each.

The Milwaukee Bucks won the most recent encounter between the two Eastern Conference heavyweights. Pat Connaughton and Khris Middleton combined for 45 points on the night.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo back in the lineup after a short spell out due to injury, the Bucks will find themselves with an even better chance of winning on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat have a lot of things to worry about at the moment. They have lost four consecutive games at home and are missing key players due to injury.

Having said that, there is no doubting the resilience of the team. They will be keen to put in a tough fight against the Bucks and crawl back to winning ways at home.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

The Milwaukee Bucks won their most recent encounter against the Miami Heat

Semi Ojeleye, Brook Lopez and Donte DiVincenzo will remain out for the Milwaukee Bucks as they recover from injuries. The Bucks have also reported George Hill as questionable for this game as he recovers from a right knee hyperextension.

Player Name Status Reason George Hill Questionable Right Knee Hyperextension Donte DiVincenzo Out Left Ankle Injury Brook Lopez Out Back Injury Semi Ojeleye Out Right Calf Strain

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks



Lopez will continue to be listed as out and updates on his rehabilitation progress will be provided as appropriate.



Brook Lopez underwent successful back surgery today in Los Angeles. Lopez will continue to be listed as out and updates on his rehabilitation progress will be provided as appropriate.

Miami Heat Injury Report

The Miami Heat have a long list of injuries ahead of Wednesday's game. Star players like Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo will all be out of the game due to injuries.

To add to their worries, the Heat have also reported their rotation player, Caleb Martin, as questionable for the game.

Player Name Status Reason Victor Oladipo Out Right Knee Injury Jimmy Butler Out Tail Bone Contusion Bam Adebayo Out Torn UCL injury Markieff Morris Out Neck Whiplash Caleb Martin Questionable Left Knee Contusion

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat Heat injury update for Wednesday vs. Bucks:

Jimmy Butler (tailbone) out

Markieff Morris (neck) out

Bam Adebayo (thumb) out

Victor Oladipo (knee) out

Marcus Garrett (G League) out

Caleb Martin (knee) questionable

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat: Predicted Starting Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have had immense success ever since their Big 3 got together. Mike Budenholzer has rallied his troops, and they once again look set to compete for the championship.

The Bucks lineup has been pretty much the same over the last few games. Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen will start on the backcourt. Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo will feature on the frontcourt, while Bobby Portis will take the center position.

Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat in a game against the Memphis Grizzlies

The Miami Heat have a lot to worry about coming into this game. They have been marred by injuries since the start of the season. As a result, they have experimented with different lineups.

For Wednesday's encounter, the Heat will likely start Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro on the backcourt, while Duncan Robinson and PJ Tucker will take positions on the frontcourt. With Bam Adebayo out, Dewayne Dedmond is expected to start as the center.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT

Baby Goat up to 24 points Tyler is Tyler-ing 👀Baby Goat up to 24 points https://t.co/JjvflpQJJV

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat: Predicted Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday, Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen, Small Forward - Khris Middleton, Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo, Center - Bobby Portis

Miami Heat

Point Guard - Kyle Lowry, Shooting Guard - Tyler Herro, Small Forward - Duncan Robinson, Power Forward - PJ Tucker, Center - Dewayne Dedmond

