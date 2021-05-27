Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 27th, 2021 | Game 3, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to take a commanding 3-0 lead against the Miami Heat in their NBA Playoffs first-round series.

Thursday's game at AmericanAirlines Arena looks set to be a dog fight as Jimmy Butler and company try to avoid suffering a setback from which they might never recover.

The Miami Heat suffered a 109-107 overtime defeat in Game 1, courtesy of a Khris Middleton jumper with 0.5 seconds remaining.

Any expectations of a tightly contested series went away after the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Heat in Game 2 with a crushing 132-98 scoreline.

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his 5th career playoff game with 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes or less. The only other player with more than one such game all-time is LeBron James (2 games) h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/Ty6rQXLLh2 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 25, 2021

Giannis Antetokounmpo came through with a 31-point, 13-rebound and 6-assist performance to lead his side to the win.

However, it was reserve guard Bryn Forbes who broke the game wide open in the first quarter when he scored 14 points in six minutes and 22 points for the game.

Jimmy Butler in the Bucks series:



13.5 PPG

25.0 FG%

22.2 3P%

64.3 FT%

-42 +/- (lowest on team) pic.twitter.com/fvgdqdSN2k — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 25, 2021

The spotlight will be on Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, the Miami Heat’s stars who have underperformed in the first two games, averaging just 13.5 and 12.5 points, respectively.

Coach Erik Spoelstra will need to make adjustments to ensure that his best players get going early or else this will be a very short series.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

The Milwaukee Bucks’ injury report only includes Thanasis Antetokounmpo.

The 28-year-old has been ruled out of Game 3 of the Miami Heat series. He has missed the team’s two playoff games this season with an avulsion fracture to his right patella tendon.

Antetokounmpo will likely miss the entirety of the first round of the playoffs as he waits to be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Miami Heat Injury Report

The Miami Heat will continue to be without the services of Victor Oladipo, who suffered an injury to his right quadriceps tendon. He underwent surgery on May 13.

The veteran guard is out for the season regardless of how deep the Miami Heat’s playoff run goes.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

Thanasis Antetokounmpo averaged just 9.7 minutes per game during the regular season, contributing 2.9 points and 2.2 rebounds per game. Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer’s minutes distribution shouldn’t be affected much by his absence in Game 3.

Miami Heat

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler #22 dribbles the ball down the court

Without Victor Oladipo, Erik Spoelstra has reverted back to his usual rotation. Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson will continue to start, with Goran Dragic and Tyler Herro coming off the bench.

However, with the Miami Heat down 0-2 in the series, don’t be surprised if Spo mixes things up in the backcourt.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat Predicted Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks:

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday l Shooting Guard - Donte DiVincenzo l Small Forward - Khris Middleton l Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo l Center - Brook Lopez

Miami Heat:

Point Guard - Kendrick Nunn l Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson l Small Forward - Jimmy Butler l Power Forward - Trevor Ariza l Center - Bam Adebayo

