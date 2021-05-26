The curse of Pandemic P: Is criticism of Paul George justified for a poor defensive showing by LA Clippers? | 2021 NBA Playoffs

Paul George and the LA Clippers fell into a 0-2 hole after losing to the Dallas Mavericks 127-101 in Game 2 of their first-round playoff matchup. After Tuesday’s loss, many fans on Twitter blamed George for the debacle, calling him Pandemic P all over again.

“Pandemic P” became a thing on social media in response to Paul George’s infamous flame out in the playoffs last year at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. The All-Star forward gave himself the “Playoff P” moniker three years ago as a member of the OKC Thunder, but fans on social media changed it supposedly to fit his playoff performances.

I can definitely wait for tomorrow's Undisputed. Now I get to sleep for three hours, then get ridiculed for two and a half hours on national TV. Thanks, Pandemic P. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 26, 2021

Criticism hit a fever pitch during last year’s playoffs when the LA Clippers surrendered a 3-1 series lead to the Denver Nuggets. Nikola Jokic's side advanced to the Western Conference Finals after roaring back to win the series 4-3.

In Game 7 of that series, Paul George scored just 10 points on 4-of-16 shooting from the field and 2-of-11 from three. This came after PG13 struggled early in their first-round series against the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Doncic had his number. Defensively, he was unable to stop either Doncic or the Nuggets’ Jamal Murray.

“Pandemic P” became the name that hounded him on social media during the postseason and it has stuck since.

Does Paul George deserve Pandemic P nickname during the 2021 NBA Playoffs?

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks argues his foul.

The LA Clippers’ first assignment in the 2021 NBA Playoffs ended up being their first-round opponent last season. This was Paul George’s opportunity to make up for last year’s failures.

But in Game 1 of the series last Saturday, the LA Clippers were defeated handily by the Dallas Mavericks 113-103. All eyes were on George once again as he struggled from the field, shooting 8-of-18 overall and 2-of-8 from behind the arc. He had a pretty good stat line of 23 points, six rebounds and five assists but he and his teammates couldn’t stop the Mavs offensively.

Doncic produced 31 points as no one on the Clippers side could stop him or his teammates as they hit 17-of-36 (47.2%) from long distance and 38-of-76 (50%) overall.

Luka Doncic #77 fouls Paul George #13.

What’s concerning for the LA Clippers in Game 2 is not just their defense on Doncic, but also the defensive effort on the Mavericks’ perimeter guys. Tim Hardaway scored 28 points and drilled 6-of-8 threes and 9-of-14 overall on Tuesday.

If you have the Paper Clips on TV2, Paul George and Ty Lue have this Luka Doncic guy under control pic.twitter.com/6liN6O6dsE — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) May 26, 2021

Paul George, despite an impressive performance with 28 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, couldn’t defend anyone. He had a team-worst plus/minus -18 and was missing in action in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. Of the 65 players who showed up for at least 10 minutes on Tuesday, Paul George was 60th in defensive rating with 137.8.

Leonard wasn’t too far ahead either at 51st (128.2) as Doncic exploded for 39 points in Game 2.

The Clippers’ best perimeter defenders were at the forefront of the Mavericks shooting 58.5 percent from the field and 18-of-34 (52.9%) from the 3-point arc.

Verdict

For a defensive stopper who gave himself the "Playoff P" nomenclature, Paul George has been lacking in focus on the defensive end of the floor. While he is certainly not the only culprit in the LA Clippers’ 0-2 predicament, the 6-foot-8 forward’s hands aren’t clean either.

If Doncic and Hardaway continue to have their way in the next game, then George has to look himself in the mirror and reconfigure his identity. Because as of right now, the Pandemic P moniker seems to fit him perfectly.

Also Read: Dallas Mavericks 127-121 LA Clippers: Twitter explodes as Luka Doncic and co. take 2-0 lead in series