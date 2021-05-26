Dallas Mavericks 127-121 LA Clippers: Twitter explodes as Luka Doncic and co. take 2-0 lead in series

The Dallas Mavericks took down the LA Clippers 127-121 for their second consecutive win at Staples Center.

Tuesday’s first-round playoff matchup between the two teams was extra important for the Clippers as they wanted to avoid going down 0-2. However, they couldn’t stop the Mavs’ perimeter players.

Luka Doncic dominated the LA Clippers for the second straight game, putting up 39 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as the Dallas Mavericks head home with a 2-0 lead in the series.

Tim Hardaway backed up Doncic with a scintillating performance from three, hitting 6-of-8 from beyond the arc and 9-of-14 overall. The 6-foot-5 guard had 28 points and five assists.

Doncic and Hardaway were the catalysts in the improbable win. It was a nip-and-tuck affair in the first half and early in the third quarter. However, the Dallas Mavericks got their bearings back to take a 101-92 lead at the end of the quarter.

The LA Clippers were playing from behind throughout the fourth quarter. Though they made a short run in the final five minutes, the Dallas Mavericks found a way to get the victory in the end.

Kawhi Leonard had 41 points on 14-of-21 shooting, but the LA Clippers failed to capitalize on his hot hand in the fourth quarter. Paul George added 28 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

Dallas Mavericks thoroughly outplay LA Clippers

The Dallas Mavericks were determined not to let the LA Clippers get back into the series by playing to their strengths. Luka Doncic repeatedly found himself being guarded by the small but feisty Patrick Beverley.

Unfortunately for coach Tyronn Lue, the strategy didn't work as Doncic bullied Beverley. The mismatch played a huge part in the Clippers' loss.

If that's the matchup, Doncic going to post Beverley ad nauseum, with Beverley getting the nausea. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) May 22, 2021

Patrick Beverley has picked up two fouls trying to guard Luka Doncic on the left side of the paint and subs out for Reggie Jackson with 8:05 left. — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) May 22, 2021

People thought the Dallas Mavericks weren't going to make 17 threes at 54% shooting for a second game in a row, and they did. — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) May 26, 2021

Tim Hardaway Jr. provided backup firepower to Doncic as he scorched the nets for six threes. The Dallas Mavericks guard had 21 points in Game 1 with five three-pointers. He was the flamethrower for the Mavs in this game as his shot found the bottom of the net time and time again. The LA Clippers had no answer for him.

Hardaway hit his final three-pointer with 1:03 remaining when the LA Clippers were threatening to close the gap. He extended the Dallas Mavericks' lead to 123-116 with the clutch basket.

Mavericks decision to trade multiple 1st rounders to the Knicks for Tim Hardaway worked out well. — Weston Blasi (@westonblasi) May 26, 2021

Tim Hardaway Jr. on his dagger 3-pointer: "Something that you live for, man." — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) May 26, 2021

Former Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki was in the building and provided inspiration to the team with his mere presence.

"It never hurts." Rick Carlisle said of having Dirk Nowitzki in the building. Said he thought it was a sort of lucky charm for the Mavericks. — Eddie Sefko (@ESefko) May 26, 2021

Fans ridiculed the LA Clippers for avoiding LA Lakers

Twitter was brutal to the LA Clippers after they seemingly tried to avoid the LA Lakers in their bracket by intentionally losing the last few games of their regular season.

Fans feasted on the Clippers' woes, mocking them for what they thought was a weak move by a title contender.

Clippers chose to do not meet Lakers and they will be out in R1.🌝 — Godzilla. (@llmt18) May 26, 2021

The clippers tanked the last 2 games to meet the mavs in round 1 and avoid the Lakers and now they gettin cooked by this dude 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/4XwXAS4mbA — advit² | dani era (@AdvitInHiding) May 26, 2021

Still worth avoiding the Lakers, Clippers? Have fun losing Kawhi. — SmoothCriminal12™ (@epstein_187) May 26, 2021

Clippers tanked to not play the Lakers but really they should’ve been scared of Dallas this whole time — Roddean💭 (@_RoddeanB) May 26, 2021

Imagine losing games on purpose to avoid the Lakers and play the Mavericks in the first round and still get your ass beat. The clippers are who we thought they were 😂😂 — James (@TFNCEO23) May 26, 2021

Seems like a Lakers vs Clippers playoff series will never happen. Clippers suck — Nobara cousin dem (@Trukrakune) May 26, 2021

@RealSkipBayless will be back on Undisputed, telling @ShannonSharpe the Clippers were built to defeat the Lakers.



As if the Lakers are the only team in the playoffs 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Eye Clear (@Sel_ElNino) May 26, 2021

How’s your evening so far Clippers fans!? Home court advantage doesn’t exist when you’re playing in the Lakers home!!! 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XQMs1ZjCEW — Danny🔜EDC 2021 (@dlemos_02) May 26, 2021

#DALvsLAC Clippers brought this upon themselves; they didn't want the Lakers in the first round, now you're getting your ass whopped by a white boy in the first round. — Yung Ree (@YungRee86) May 26, 2021

The LA Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks will meet for Game 3 at American Airlines Center on Friday in what will be a hotly contested match.

The Clippers will try to avoid an insurmountable 0-3 hole, while the Mavericks will be looking to put the hammer down on their opponent.

