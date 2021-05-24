3 Things New York Knicks must improve on ahead of Game 2 against Atlanta Hawks | 2021 NBA Playoffs

The New York Knicks were outplayed by the young and scrappy Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of their first-round matchup at Madison Square Garden. The Hawks’ Trae Young silenced the Garden crowd after hitting the game-winning shot with 0.9 seconds left in the game. The 107-105 loss stung deeply as Sunday's encounter was the first NBA Playoffs game at the venue since 2013.

After the stunning turn of events, the New York Knicks will have to make adjustments for Game 2 to prevent another devastating outcome and fall to an 0-2 hole. Coach Tom Thibodeau and his coaching staff have their work cut out for them ahead of Game 2 which will be played once again in New York.

Nerlens Noel, right, fouls Clint Capela (15) during the second half of Game 1.

Here are the 3 improvements that the New York Knicks have to make in order to win on Wednesday:

#3 New York Knicks' 4th quarter defense

The New York Knicks were the fourth-best defensive team in the regular season with a 107.8 defensive rating, while giving up an NBA-best 104.7 points per game. But in the fourth quarter on Sunday, they gave up 11 field goals to the Hawks including Young’s game-winner. That’s the second-most 4th quarter field goals given up by a playoff team in Game 1s played this weekend.

Atlanta Hawks Spain Pick-and-roll -- 3 straight possessions in clutch offense, 3 straight buckets, all assisted by Trae Young



- Trae lob to Capela

- Trae skip to Bogdanović open corner 3

- Trae behind the back to open De'Andre Hunter pop 3 pic.twitter.com/8zwghvzsUL — Brian Geisinger (@bgeis_bird) May 24, 2021

For a team that’s known for its defense and has won most of its regular-season games at the defensive end, the New York Knicks needed just one or two defensive stops in the crucial fourth quarter to win the game. The fourth quarter is winning time and the Knicks have to clamp down on defense to prevent another meltdown on Wednesday.

#2 Start Derrick Rose

Derrick Rose goes to the hoop during the first half of Game 1.

Though this technically isn’t an improvement, starting Derrick Rose over Elfrid Payton will improve the team’s chances of winning on Wednesday. Rose over Payton is an absolute must if the New York Knicks want to get back in this series.

“Payton had a -9.8 on/off court point differential this year, which was in the bottom-15 percentile in the NBA,” Tom Rende of Forbes explained.

Thibodeau did the right thing by playing Payton just eight minutes in Sunday’s loss. But knowing how much of a liability he is when he’s on the floor, Payton has to be replaced in the starting lineup.

The game was destined to be lost when Thibodeau started Payton again in Game 1. Thibodeau’s insistence on playing him ahead of his other guards has already cost them home court advantage.

Rose played huge for the New York Knicks against the Hawks, scoring 17 points on 8-of-16 shooting. Giving the former MVP the reins from the beginning should kickstart their offense early after they scored just 16 points in the first quarter.

#1 Get Julius Randle going early

Speaking of kickstarting their offense, the New York Knicks cannot allow Julius Randle to play the way he did on Sunday. While it’s ultimately his fault why he shot just 6-of-23 from the field, the team has a responsibility to get their best player better opportunities to start the ballgame.

Julius Randle for the lead... BANG! pic.twitter.com/4ZZUvbxNTO — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) May 24, 2021

Randle was 2-of-8 in the first quarter, as the entire New York Knicks squad made just 7-of-26 from the field. Also, for the New York Knicks to tie the series 1-1 after Game 2, Randle has to put his first playoff game behind him.

“I’m not making any excuses, I’ve got to be better,” Randle said after the game. “And I will be better. I’ll leave it at that.”

If they can get Rose, a 41.1 percent shooter from the arc for the New York Knicks in the regular season, in the starting lineup for Game 2, it would open up the lanes for Randle to post up more and have the space to work to get better shots. Thibodeau’s offense has to revolve around Randle and let the others work off of him, as they did during the regular season.

Expect the first-time All-Star to be more aggressive and play smarter in the opening period on Wednesday.

