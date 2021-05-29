Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 29th, 2021 | Game 4, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Milwaukee Bucks will look to deliver the knockout punch to the Miami Heat on Saturday in a series that has flowed in just one direction so far. The Heat put up a strong fight in Game 1, but the Bucks pummeled Erik Spoelstra's unit in the next two matchups to take a 3-0 lead in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

The Milwaukee Bucks will look to continue the good work from beyond the arc. They've shot almost 40% from downtown in the last two matchups after going 5-of-31 in Game 1. Khris Middleton has averaged 22 points on 66.5% true shooting. Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo has played impeccable defense while also averaging 24.7 points and 16 rebounds through the three fixtures.

The Miami Heat have not managed to get their offense going at all. They've shot just 38% from the field and not a single player has averaged over 20 points a game. Jimmy Butler was Miami's X-factor last season, but he's been completely neutralized by Jrue Holiday this time around. Butler has averaged a paltry 15.3 points on 30.6% shooting.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Donte DiVincenzo

The Milwaukee Bucks suffered a major blow last night with Donte DiVincenzo getting sidelined for the rest of the playoffs due to a torn ligament in his left ankle. DiVincenzo suffered the injury during Game 3 on Thursday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has looked fine throughout the series but he's being listed as probable for tonight's matchup. He may have felt something during team practice, but should be able to play against the Miami Heat. Giannis' brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo continues to remain sidelined with an avulsion fracture in his right patella tendon.

Miami Heat Injury Report

Victor Oladipo is the only player who remains unavailable for the Miami Heat after undergoing surgery to fix his right quadriceps tendon.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat: Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks will be forced to make one change to their starting lineup due to Donte DiVincenzo's injury. Bryn Forbes will replace him and slot beside Jrue Holiday in the backcourt. The frontcourt will consist of the usual trio of Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez.

Bobby Portis has been the Milwaukee Bucks' best player on the second unit and he'll supplement the team with his two-way play off the bench. PJ Tucker will also feature in crucial minutes due to his defensive versatility. Jeff Teague may see a bump up in minutes due to the void left by DiVincenzo.

Miami Heat

Goran Dragic was promoted to the starting lineup in Game 3 and although the move didn't work out, head coach Erik Spoelstra is unlikely to put him back on the bench. Duncan Robinson will be the other starting guard, while Jimmy Butler, Trevor Ariza and Bam Adebayo will complete the starting lineup.

Both Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro have had forgettable outings in the 2021 NBA Playoffs and this could be their final opportunity to make up for it. Nemanja Bjelica provided a good scoring boost off the bench in Game 3 and could be afforded some playing time again. Dewayne Dedmon and Andre Iguodala are also likely to feature in the Miami Heat's rotation tonight.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat: Predicted Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday l Shooting Guard - Bryn Forbes l Small Forward - Khris Middleton l Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo l Center - Brook Lopez

Miami Heat

Point Guard - Goran Dragic l Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson l Small Forward - Jimmy Butler l Power Forward - Trevor Ariza l Center - Bam Adebayo

