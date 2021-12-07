Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - December 8th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks will head to the FTX Arena for an Eastern Conference matchup against the Miami Heat on Wednesday. Both teams have met twice in the 2021-22 season and have shared the spoils so far. This will be the deciding encounter, making it an interesting game to watch.

The Bucks come into this game after a win against the young Cavs side. Giannis Antetokoumpo scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in his come back game to carry the team to victory.

They have looked great whenever their Big 3 have played together. The trio will be hoping to step up once again and lead the franchise to their seventeenth win of the season on Wednesday.

The Miami Heat, on the other hand, are struggling with injuries. They suffered another blow as Jimmy Butler had to be taken out of the game due to aggravation of his tailbone injury against the Memphis Grizzlies.

However, the franchise has other stars like Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro, both of whom are capable of producing match-winning performances. The team will be expecting both of them to step up when they take the floor at the FTX arena.

Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 8, 8:30 AM IST [Thursday, December 9, 6:00 AM IST]

Venue: FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Milwaukee Bucks v Toronto Raptors

The Milwaukee Bucks started the season slowly. However, they have been a tough team to beat post the return of the big three of Giannis, Middleton and Holiday. Milwaukee is currently third in the East, holding a 16-9 record.

The team recruited an experienced campaigner in DeMarcus Cousins to bolster their presence in the paint. This was an essential move for them as they had been playing without Brook Lopez for a while.

Beating the Miami Heat would give the Bucks immense confidence. It would also put pressure on the Nets and the Bulls, who occupy the top two places in the East.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been one of the best players in the NBA for the past few years. The two-time MVP has been playing brilliantly this season and is slowly crawling into the MVP race.

He is averaging 27.6 PPG and 11.8 RPG on 53.0% shooting from the field. Giannis has also developed a jump shot that is making things extremely difficult for his opponents.

The 27-year-old will be keen to put up a big performance in the crucial game against the Heat and guide the franchise to another win on Wednesday.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiday, G - Grayson Allen, F - Khris Middleton, F - Giannis Antetokounmpo, C - Bobby Portis

Miami Heat Preview

Memphis Grizzlies v Miami Heat

The Miami Heat started the season brilliantly but are now fading away. They have lost four games at home and are missing out on key players due to injury. The Heat have still managed to stay competitive and hold a 14-11 record while sitting in fourth position in the East. Tyler Herro has been big for them this season and his impact on their success has been massive.

Other players like Dewayne Dedmond and Caleb Martin have also stepped up in the absence of high profile names. They have a hardworking team and will put in their best efforts when they take the floor at home.

Key Player - Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry has been a great fit for the Miami Heat team. The 35-year-old has helped the team sort out their offensive problems by leading the troops from the front.

With players like Jimmy Butler missing, the responsibility of scoring points and guiding the way to victory has come down to Lowry. He has proven in the past that he can go on scoring bursts and that is what the Heat franchise would want from the veteran on Wednesday.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry, G - Tyler Herro, F - Duncan Robinson, F - PJ Tucker, C - Dewayne Dedmond

Bucks vs Heat Match Prediction

The Bucks vs Heat matchups have always been interesting to watch. Both teams are good and look like strong contenders to come out of the East. Considering the players available and the form coming into the game, the Bucks look like favorites to take the win.

Where to watch the Bucks vs Heat game?

Also Read Article Continues below

All games are available on the official NBA app. The Bucks vs. Heat game will also be locally telecast on Bally Sports Wisconsin and Bally Sports Sun.

Edited by Diptanil Roy