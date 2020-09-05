Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - September 6th, 2020 | Game 4

Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat

Date & Time: Sunday, September 6th, 3:30 PM ET (Monday, 1 AM IST)

Venue: AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL

The Milwaukee Bucks have been absolutely outplayed so far in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. They've thrown everything possible at the Miami Heat and held winning positions in games. Yet, Erik Spoelstra's men have overcome them on all occasions and lead the series 3-0.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The biggest problem for the Milwaukee Bucks in this series has been the flow of their offense. The likes of Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez have done their best to carry the team, but without Giannis Antetokounmpo operating at his usual levels, the Bucks do not have the same bite.

Mike Budenholzer's men have had a better time while defending the paint but needs to do a better job of contesting perimeter shots. Only then will they be able to nullify the Miami Heat's scoring depth.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo

It's about time Giannis Antetokounmpo found a solution to his scoring woes against the Miami Heat. He's not being able to drive to the rim as easily. However, that does not justify him going 33% from the floor and missing seven trey attempts. He's still a behemoth on the boards but that alone is not enough for a franchise that depends on him so much.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

Eric Bledsoe, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

Miami Heat Preview

Until today, it was hard to fathom a team outscoring the Milwaukee Bucks 40-13 in a quarter but that's exactly what the Miami Heat did in Game 3. They kept chipping away from downtown when points inside the paint were coming at a premium. When the floodgates did open, they didn't look back.

Jimmy Butler alone is causing all sorts of havoc but then you also have the young cast of Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson, and Tyler Herro who all have the ability to make clutch plays. Erik Spoelstra will be hoping for another gritty performance from his side to close out the series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler has made life miserable for the Milwaukee Bucks in the postseason. He can effectively shut down any player and already has accumulated 83 points in this series. This also includes the 17 he put up in the final quarter of Game 3 despite Giannis Antetokounmpo guarding him. He has led the Miami Heat by example so far and will be hoping to lead his side to the East Finals on Sunday.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

Goran Dragic, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Jae Crowder, Bam Adebayo

Bucks vs Heat Prediction

Despite everything the Milwaukee Bucks have thrown at them so far, the Miami Heat remain undefeated in the 2020 NBA Playoffs. They've managed to shut down Giannis Antetokounmpo multiple times and there's no reason why they can't do so again. Expect the Miami Heat to sweep the Milwaukee Bucks to move on to the next round.

Where to watch Bucks vs Heat?

The game will be available on National TV in the US on TNT. Fans in India can catch the tie on Sony Six. You can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.

