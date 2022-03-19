Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - March 19th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks will lock horns with the Minnesota Timberwolves in an NBA regular-season game at the Target Center on Saturday. Both teams have only faced off once previously this season and the Timberwolves were able to grab a 113-108 win on that occasion.

The Bucks come into this game after a stunning win over the Sacramento Kings. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 36 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the way for the defending champions. Khris Middleton also showed up on the night as he racked up 32 points to make things easier for the Bucks on the way to a 135-126 win.

The Timberwolves secured yet another dominant win over the LA Lakers in their game on Wednesday. Karl-Anthony Towns starred for the team as he scored 30 points, while Anthony Edwards scored 27 points in the game.

The T-Wolves were oozing confidence as they kept talking trash to the stars on the Lakers. Despite their best efforts, the purple and gold were unable to make their way into the game and ended up losing 124-104 at the hands of the Timberwolves.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

DeAndre' Bembry has been ruled out of the game due to an ACL/MCL tear. Pat Connaughton's status has finally been updated as probable and he could very well be on the court for this game. The Bucks' two-way players Lindell Wigginton and Sandro Mamukelashvili have also been ruled out due to G-League responsibilities.

Player Name Status Reason DeAndre' Bembry Out Right Knee ACL/MCL Tear Pat Connaughton Probable Right Finger Surgery Lindell Wigginton Out G-League Sandro Mamukelashvili Out G-League

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

The Timberwolves have reported five players as part of their injury report. Jaden McDaniels has been ruled out of action due to a left ankle sprain. Anthony Edwards has been listed as probable, while Jordan McLaughlin, Jarred Vanderbilt and Naz Reid have all been reported as questionable for this game.

Player Name Status Reason Anthony Edwards Probable Left Patella Tendinopathy Jordan McLaughlin Questionable Right Groin Tightness Jaden McDaniels Out Left Ankle Sprain Naz Reid Questionable Back Spasms Jarred Vanderbilt Questionable Left Quad Contusion

Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Odds & Spreads - March 19, 2022

Team Name Records Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Milwaukee Bucks 44-26 -140 Over 242.5 [-110] -2.5 [-110] Minnesota Timberwolves 41-30 +115 Under 242.5 [-110] +2.5 [-110]

The Bucks are being favored in this game due to the brilliant form their Big 3 is in. Giannis has undoubtedly been brilliant, but with Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton also firing, it has been tough to stop this Bucks team off late.

Although the Timberwolves are an impressive young team, the oddsmakers have given the higher odds to the Bucks as they have a stacked roster. With the likes of Pat Connaughton and Brook Lopez coming back, they are further strengthened and could make things very difficult for the Timberwolves at home.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Tips

Milwaukee Bucks Betting Tips

Milwaukee Bucks are 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 games Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 35.8 PPG and 10.4 RPG, while shooting 58.1 % from the field. The Milwaukee Bucks have won 4 of their last 5 road games coming into this matchup.

Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Tips

The Minnesota Timberwolves have a 9-1 record in their last 10 games. The Timberwolves are on a 5 game winning streak at the Target Center. The Timberwolves have a 13-12 record against Eastern Conference teams this season.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Starting Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks v Golden State Warriors

The Bucks will go with their regular starting lineup for this game. Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen will take the backcourt. Khris Middleton will man the frontcourt, while Bobby Portis maintains his position as the center of the team. Wesley Matthews and Serge Ibaka will play the most minutes off the bench for the Bucks.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves will start D'Angelo Russell and Patrik Beverley on the backcourt. Anthony Edwards and Vanderbilt are both listed on the injury report, and if they are to not start the game, Taurean Prince and Malik Beasley could take their positions on the frontcourt, while Karl-Anthony Towns starts at center.

The Bucks have won 8 of the last 10 meetings between the two sides.

The Timberwolves and the Bucks are the first and second-ranked teams in the league on the offensive end of the floor.

The Bucks have scored over 115 points in four of their last 5 road games.

Bucks vs Timberwolves Predicted Starting 5s

Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen | Small Forward - Khris Middleton | Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo | Center - Bobby Portis

Timberwolves

Point Guard - D'Angelo Russell | Shooting Guard - Patrick Beverley | Small Forward - Malik Beasley | Power Forward - Taurean Prince | Center - Karl - Anthony Towns

