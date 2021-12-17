Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 17th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks will head to the Smoothie King Center for a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season.

The Bucks are coming into the game off a stunning 114-99 win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. Jrue Holiday starred for the Bucks with 26 points, and also secured 14 assists. The team will hope for a similar performance from him when against the Pelicans on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans are coming off a 113-110 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder. A jaw-dropping full-court game-winner from Devonte Graham sealed the deal for the Pels.

However, they are going to face a tough task against the Bucks. Nevertheless, with injuries plaguing the Bucks roster, the Pelicans will fancy their chances of a win on the night.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

The Milwaukee Bucks have reported Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis, Donte DiVincenzo and Wesley Matthews as out of the game due to the league's health and safety protocols.

Additionally, Brook Lopez and Semi Ojeleye will also remain out, as they are recovering from long-term injuries. To exacerbate their woes, the Bucks have also reported Khris Middleton as probable, while Thanasis Antetokounmpo is doubtful for this game against the Pels.

Player Name Status Reason Giannis Antetokounmpo Out Health and Safety Protocol Wesley Matthews Out Health and Safety Protocol Donte DiVincenzo Out Health and Safety Protocol Bobby Portis Out Health and Safety Protocol Semi Ojeleye Out Right Calf Strain Brook Lopez Out Back Injury Thanasis Antetokounmpo Doubtful Right Soleus Injury Khris Middleton Probable Left Knee Hyperextension

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

Daulton Hommes, Kira Lewis Jr., Didi Louzada and Zion Williamson are all reported to be out for the Pelicans for their game against the Bucks.

Player Name Status Reason Daulton Hommes Out Right Fibular Stress Fracture Kira Lewis Jr. Out Right Knee ACL/MCL Sprain Didi Louzada Out League Suspension Zion Williamson Out Foot Injury

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Pelicans star Zion Williamson underwent injection in his injured right foot in order to promote healing and will be re-evaluated in 4-to-6 weeks. Pelicans star Zion Williamson underwent injection in his injured right foot in order to promote healing and will be re-evaluated in 4-to-6 weeks.

Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors

The Milwaukee Bucks have been doing well this season. Ever since their Big 3 has been reunited, the team has looked solid, and are seeming like strong contenders in the East.

Against the Pels, coach Mike Budenholzer might have to make a lot of changes to the lineup. Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen will most likely keep their places in the backcourt, as they are fit to play the game. Jordan Nwora and Pat Connaughton could share the frontcourt, while Sandro Mamukelashvilli will start as center if Bobby Portis is unavailable.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks Pat turned it up in the 4th quarter. 🔥



20 PTS | 2 PTS | 4-5 3PM Pat turned it up in the 4th quarter. 🔥20 PTS | 2 PTS | 4-5 3PM https://t.co/2UQrDciuE0

New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans vs Houston Rockets

The New Orleans Pelicans will most likely deploy the same lineup they used in their most recent win against OKC.

If their starting 5 remains the same, Devonte' Graham and Josh Hart will likely start in the backcourt. Brandon Ingram and Herbert Jones should share the frontcourt, while Jonas Valanciunas starts as the center for the Pelicans.

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA What a scene last night 🤯 What a scene last night 🤯 https://t.co/Sx0ywScVQi

Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday; Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen; Small Forward - Pat Connaughton; Power Forward - Jordan Nwora; Center - Sandro Mamukelashvilli.

New Orleans Pelicans

Point Guard - Devonte' Graham; Shooting Guard - Josh Hart; Small Forward - Brandon Ingram; Power Forward - Herbert Jones; Center - Jonas Valanciunas.

