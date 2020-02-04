Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans: Match Preview and Prediction - 4th February 2020

The Milwaukee Bucks travel to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans

Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans

Date & Time: Tuesday, 4 February 2020 (7:30 PM ET)

Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

Last Game Result

Milwaukee Bucks (42-7): 129-108 win over the Phoenix Suns (2 February)

New Orleans Pelicans (20-30): 109-117 defeat to the Houston Rockets (2 February)

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Following a surprise 115-127 defeat to the Denver Nuggets, the Milwaukee Bucks returned to form on Sunday as they swept aside the Phoenix Suns. During a dominant 129-108 victory, Mike Budenholzer's side scored at least 30 points in each quarter - and the Bucks lead the NBA in points per game (120.0).

They also possess the NBA's best road record (19-4), and Budenholzer will be confident that his side can pick up their 10th win in 11 games.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo will once again lead the way for the Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points and 19 rebounds during the win over the Suns, and the 25-year-old is currently averaging 30.0 points, 13.1 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per contest.

His playmaking skills have drastically improved over the first four months of the campaign, and Antetokounmpo remains the front runner to be named MVP.

Bucks Predicted Lineup

Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez, Eric Bledsoe, Wesley Matthews

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The Pelicans suffered their first defeat in four games on Sunday as they fell to the Houston Rockets. Nevertheless, there was still plenty for Alvin Gentry to be positive about as Brandon Ingram enjoyed another standout offensive performance, while Lonzo Ball was just one assist shy of a triple-double.

With a 20-30 record, the Pelicans sit 12th in the West standings, but Gentry's side has shown signs of improvement since the turn of the year, and the playoffs remain in reach. That said, the Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks are allowing more points per game (117.1), and the Pelicans have won just 10 games at Smoothie King Center.

Key Player - Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson has made an excellent start to life in the NBA

Zion Williamson recorded 21 points and 10 rebounds against the Rockets, although Gentry lamented his side's inability to get the 19-year-old more involved on the offensive end.

Expect the rookie to see more of the ball against the Bucks; Williamson will be eager to impress against the NBA's reigning MVP.

Pelicans Predicted Lineup

Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Derrick Favors, Lonzo Ball, Jrue Holiday

Bucks vs Pelicans Match Prediction

The Pelicans are battling for the final playoff spot in the West, and Williamson and Ingram will be aggressive on offense. However, the Bucks have been excellent on the road, and another big performance from Giannis should be enough to secure a 20th road win of the season.

Where to Watch Bucks vs Pelicans?

The game will be broadcast live on TNT from 7:30 PM (ET). You can also stream the game via NBA League Pass.