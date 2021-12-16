Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction & Match Preview - December 17th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The defending champion Milwaukee Bucks will visit the Smoothie King Center on Friday to take on the New Orleans Pelicans for a 2021-22 NBA season game.

Despite missing seven players, the Bucks defeated the Indiana Pacers 114-99 in their previous outing. Meanwhile, the Pelicans edged out the OKC Thunder 113-110 in their last match after a wild ending to the game.

Match Details

Fixture - Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Friday, December 17th, 2021; 8:00 PM ET (Saturday, December 18th, 2021; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks face an uphill battle ahead as they prepare to play without several stars, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, over the next week. Khris Middleton was also on the sidelines in their last match due to a knee injury.

Jrue Holiday scored 26 points and 14 rebounds in the absence of Antetokounmpo and Middleton against the Pacers. The Bucks went on a 21-0 run in the fourth quarter to seal their 19th win of the campaign. Mike Budenholzer's men were very calculative with the way they played, especially in the second half. They needed to lean on making the right plays in the absence of a difference-maker like Antetokounmpo, and did exactly that.

The Milwaukee Bucks will need their available set of players to work well together as a unit to continue their winning ways, with many players likely to be sidelined against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Key Player - Jrue Holiday

Milwaukee Bucks v Toronto Raptors

Jrue Holiday will be the Milwaukee Bucks' leader on the floor again when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans, with Giannis Antetokounmpo expected to stay out due to COVID-19 protocols and Khris Middleton dealing with a knee injury. Holiday did a commendable job against the Pacers on both ends of the floor. His ability to score and create opportunities for his teammates will be crucial in helping Milwaukee beat his former franchise.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiday | G - Grayson Allen | F - Jordan Nwora | F - Pat Connaughton | C - Bobby Portis.

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The New Orleans Pelicans continue to fight every game and churn out wins with star player Zion Williamson still on the sidelines. Their previous win against the Thunder needed a bit of luck as well. Devonte' Graham sank a 61-footer at the buzzer to seal the win for New Orleans.

The Pelicans made a remarkable run in the second half to erase a six-point deficit they endured entering the break. Brandon Ingram continued his fine run with a 34-point outing on 52.4% shooting from the floor as four players scored in double-digits. New Orleans shot 48.4% from the floor overall and made 36 trips to the foul line, recording 24 points from there itself.

The New Orleans Pelicans will have a solid chance of causing an upset against the Milwaukee Bucks, who are missing several key players. They will need to stay aggressive at the offensive end, as that has been their strength in the majority of their wins thus far.

Key Player - Brandon Ingram

New Orleans Pelicans v Houston Rockets

Brandon Ingram continues to thrive as a primary option for the New Orleans Pelicans this season. He is averaging 23.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. Ingram's scoring has had a great deal of impact on the eventual outcome of several games for the Pelicans so far. He will need to continue to attack the paint and capitalize on his ability to draw fouls and convert free throws efficiently.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G - Devonte' Graham | G - Josh Hart | F - Herb Jones | F - Brandon Ingram | C - Jonas Valanciunas.

Bucks vs Pelicans Match Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks would have been the overwhelming favorites to win this match if they had a healthy roster. But that wasn't the case, opening up an opportunity for the New Orleans Pelicans to record a surprise win. The Bucks will still be the favorites, though, but only by a slender margin. This game will likely be a close contest.

Where to watch Bucks vs Pelicans

Bally Sports Wisconsin and Bally Sports New Orleans will televise the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans locally. Fans can also catch live action online via the NBA League Pass.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar