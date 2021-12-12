Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks will visit Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks in an enticing 2021-22 NBA season game on Sunday.

The Bucks are coming off a 123-114 win over the Houston Rockets. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the charge with 41 points and 17 rebounds, while Khris Middleton had 21 points. The two All-Star forwards made some big plays down the stretch, helping Milwaukee erase a ten-point deficit and return to winning ways.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks Battled in Houston & left with a win!! Battled in Houston & left with a win!! https://t.co/NXebny8HzV

Meanwhile, the Knicks slumped to their seventh defeat in ten games in their last match. The Toronto Raptors handed them a 90-87 loss. RJ Barrett and Obi Toppin scored 19 points each, while the rest of the players struggled to find their rhythm offensively.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

The Milwaukee Bucks will be without Donte DiVincenzo, Brook Lopez and Semi Ojeleye again. Wesley Matthews will also be joining the three long-term absentees on the sidelines due to COVID-19 protocols. Meanwhile, George Hill is listed as probable because of a knee injury.

Player Name Status Reason Brook Lopez Out Back soreness Donte DiVincenzo Out Ankle surgery recovery Semi Ojeleye Out Calf soreness Wesley Matthews Out COVID-19 protocols George Hill Probable Knee hyperextension

New York Knicks Injury Report

The New York Knicks have ruled Obi Toppin out for this fixture as the sophomore is placed in the league's health and safety protocols.

NY_KnicksPR @NY_KnicksPR Obi Toppin (health and safety protocols) is out for tomorrow’s game against Milwaukee. Obi Toppin (health and safety protocols) is out for tomorrow’s game against Milwaukee.

Player Name Status Reason Obi Toppin Out COVID-19 protocols

Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks: Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks will likely stick to the starting unit they have deployed frequently over the last few weeks. Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen will likely start as guards, with Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis occupying the three frontcourt spots.

Pat Connaughton, DeMarcus Cousins and George Hill will likely play the most minutes among the reserves.

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks are likely to deploy the same starting lineup they did in their previous outing. Alec Burks and Evan Fournier will likely start as guards, while RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Nerlens Noel will complete the rest of the lineup.

Derrick Rose, Immanuel Quickley and Mitchell Robinson are likely to play the most minutes off the bench.

Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks: Predicted Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen | Small Forward - Khris Middleton | Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo| Center - Bobby Portis.

New York Knicks

Point Guard - Alec Burks | Shooting Guard - Evan Fournier | Small Forward - RJ Barrett | Power Forward - Julius Randle | Center - Nerlens Noel.

