Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 10th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks are set for revenge as they face the New York Knicks for the second time this season. Milwaukee will be visiting the Knicks at Madison Square Garden as part of their current roadtrip, while New York is coming off a win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Bucks are facing the Knicks without rest since it's the second game of a back-to-back. They are fresh off a 118-109 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday (November 9). The defending champs are out for payback after losing to the Knicks on November 5th.

Meanwhile, the Knicks were also victorious against the Sixers in their last game. New York built a nice lead in the first half before Philly came back in the second half. However, the Knicks managed to contain the short-handed Sixers and held on for a 103-96 win.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Milwaukee Bucks have three players on their injury report for the matchup against the New York Knicks. All three players are out and are members of the starting lineup.

Brook Lopez has only played in one game this season due to back soreness. At the age of 34, Lopez will take his time during recovery and the Bucks might have to consider signing a nice backup center.

Donte DiVincenzo is still recovering from offseason foot surgery and there is no timetable for his return. Khris Middleton is under the league's health and safety protocols for testing positive for COVID-19. Jrue Holiday, who has missed games this season due to a foot injury, is hoping for Middleton's quick recovery.

"Hopefully the symptoms aren’t as bad and he can come back quicker, faster. But yeah, you just gotta protect yourself. I’m pretty sure he doesn’t know where or how he got it and he should just lay low, sleep and get some fluids and he’ll be back soon," Holiday said.

Player Status Reason Donte DiVincenzo Out Left Ankle Surgery Brook Lopez Out Back Soreness Khris Middleton Out Healthy and Safety Protocols

New York Knicks Injury Report

Nerlens Noel of the New York Knicks.

The New York Knicks have three players on their injury list for the game versus defending champions, the Milwaukee Bucks. Luka Samanic is listed as out due to being assigned to the G League. On the other hand, centers Mitchell Robinson and Nerlens Noel are both listed as questionable.

Robinson is nursing a left hip strain while Noel has been dealing with a right knee sprain. Both players have been hampered by injuries recently, with Robinson only receiving clearance at the start of the season after an injury-filled 2020-21 NBA season. Meanwhile, Noel has only played two games because of injury.

Player Status Reason Nerlens Noel Questionable Right Knee Sprain Mitchell Robinson Questionable Left Hip Sprain Luka Samanic Out G League Assignment

Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks: Predicted Lineups

Alec Burks of the New York Knicks and Jordan Nwora of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have been unable to stay healthy early in the season. Out of their five regular starters, only Giannis Antetokounmpo has played in all games of the ongoing campaign. The two-time MVP is expected to start at power forward with Grayson Allen at small forward and Bobby Portis at center.

Jrue Holiday will be the point guard in the backcourt while George Hill is set to be the shooting guard. The Bucks could use Pat Connaughton as a starter, but he's better coming off the bench. Due to injuries, expect minutes from role players such as Semi Ojeleye, Jordan Nwora and Justin Robinson.

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks are heading into their matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, possibly without a starter-caliber center. With both Nerlens Noel and Mitch Robinson questionable on Wednesday, Taj Gibson will likely get a spot start at center.

Julius Randle remains the anchor on offense at power forward, while RJ Barrett starts at small forward. New York native Kemba Walker is the team's starting point guard and Evan Fournier is really getting comfortable as the shooting guard under head coach Tom Thibodeau.

The Knicks also have several key role players on their bench, including premier sixth man Derrick Rose. Other role players for New York are Obi Toppin, Alec Burks and Immanuel Quickley.

Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks: Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard - George Hill | Small Forward - Grayson Allen | Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo | Center - Bobby Portis.

New York Knicks

Point Guard - Kemba Walker | Shooting Guard - Evan Fournier | Small Forward - RJ Barrett | Power Forward - Julius Randle | Center - Taj Gibson.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra