Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks Prediction & Match Preview - December 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

Defending champions Milwaukee Bucks will take on the New York Knicks on Sunday at the Madison Square Garden in New York in an enticing 2021-22 NBA game.

The Bucks are coming off three wins in their last five games. They beat the Houston Rockets 123-114 in their previous outing. Meanwhile, the Knicks have been in dismal form of late, winning just once in their last six games. They were defeated 87-90 by the Toronto Raptors on Saturday.

Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Sunday, December 12; 12:00 PM ET (10:30 PM IST).

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks bounced back to winning ways in style against the Rockets in their last match.

They were down ten points at one stage, but a solid performance by Giannis Antetokounmpo (41 points and 17 rebounds) and Khris Middleton (21 points, five 3-pointers) prevented a second consecutive defeat.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks A flash of Freak. 💥



41 PTS | 17 REB | 5 AST | 3 STL | 2 BLK | 79% FGM A flash of Freak. 💥41 PTS | 17 REB | 5 AST | 3 STL | 2 BLK | 79% FGM https://t.co/Q5iv9ULgUm

The Bucks dominated the paint, outscoring their opponents 52-44. They were also plus eight on the boards and shot 15 threes in a commanding offensive performance.

The Milwaukee Bucks have been dominant at both ends of the floor this campaign. They rank seventh in both offensive and defensive ratings. The Bucks will enter this contest against the New York Knicks as the favorites. However, they will have to stay aggressive to win this game.

Key Player - Khris Middleton

Khris Middleton in action during the Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors game.

Khris Middleton has taken a while to find his groove this season. Nevertheless, he has recorded five consecutive 20-point games entering this match, and is in great form.

The Milwaukee Bucks will need him to continue this run, as that takes the pressure off Giannis Antetokounmpo. If that happens, the Bucks will fancy their chances of emerging victorious on Sunday, making Middleton a key player in the game.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiday | G - Grayson Allen | F - Khris Middleton | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Bobby Portis.

New York Knicks Preview

The New York Knicks started their campaign with a 5-1 record, but have lost 13 games since then. The Knicks are 12-14 for the season ahead of their clash against the Milwaukee Bucks.

They banked on their defense to help them get to the playoffs last year. But they have underwhelmed in that area this season. New York are currently ranked 23rd in the league's defensive ratings. In their last game against the Raptors, the Knicks' offense also struggled, leading to a defeat on the night.

The Knicks were able to convert only 35.8% of their field goal attempts. They were outscored 14-31 in the first quarter itself. Despite their best efforts to erase a 20-point deficit, New York eventually fell short by three points.

RJ Barrett and Obi Toppin scored 19 points apiece, while Julius Randle had 13 points and 14 rebounds. Production from the likes of Barrett and Randle will have to improve if the Knicks wish to return to winning ways against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Key Player - Julius Randle

Julius Randle in action during the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers game

Julius Randle has been largely underwhelming this season, which has been a factor in the New York Knicks' dismal campaign. The 2021 Most Improved Player of the Year is averaging 19.5 points, ten rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest. He is shooting 43% from the field and 33.1% from the deep.

Randle needs to be more aggressive and set the tone for his teammates to perform better. The forward will be up against Giannis Antetokounmpo on Sunday. Randle's duel with the Bucks' star man could impact the outcome of the clash, making him a key player on the night.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G - Alec Burks | G - Evan Fournier | F - RJ Barrett | F - Julius Randle | C - Nerlens Noel.

Bucks vs Knicks Match Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks have performed much better than the New York Knicks since the last time the two teams met. The defending champions have momentum on their side. They are also in better rhythm than the Knicks. Considering these factors, the Bucks should emerge triumphant on Sunday.

Where to watch Bucks vs Knicks?

Also Read Article Continues below

The game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks will be televised locally in Milwaukee by Bally Sports Wisconsin and MSG network in New York. Fans can catch live action online via a subscription to NBA League Pass.

Edited by Bhargav