Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks Prediction & Match Preview - November 10th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks will play the second game of a back-to-back against the New York Knicks on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden. They played against each other only a few days ago in Milwaukee, where the Knicks had a huge come-from-behind win.

Coach Mike Budenholzer’s team had another uneven start against a severely depleted Philadelphia 76ers side. The 76ers were without Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Ben Simmons and Seth Curry but still caused the Bucks a ton of trouble.

The Milwaukee Bucks can’t afford another wobbly start to a game against the aggressive New York Knicks on their home court.

NBA



Giannis and the



Grayson Allen: 25 PTS, 5 3PM

Grayson Allen: 25 PTS, 5 3PM
Bobby Portis: 19 PTS, 10 REB, 2 BLK

Home games have not given the New York Knicks the results they wanted. They seem to prefer the road instead of the comforts of MSG. The Cleveland Cavaliers, behind Ricky Rubio’s stunning performance, shredded Tom Thibodeau’s team the last time they played at home.

The Milwaukee Bucks are also struggling but are starting to rediscover their form after injuries caused their uneven performance. It will be a stern test for the Knicks, particularly as the defending champs look for revenge.

Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Wednesday, November 10th; 7:30 PM ET (Thursday, November 11th; 6:00 AM IST)

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks have won only twice in their last seven games. They needed a huge night from Giannis Antetokounmpo and clutch shooting from Grayson Allen to repulse the stubborn Philadelphia 76ers.

The defending champs are clearly still trying to figure things out on the fly due to a spate of injuries. Bobby Portis and Jrue Holiday, who have both just recently returned from injuries, are still looking for rhythm. However, they have shown significant improvements in just a few days for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Crucially for the Milwaukee Bucks, their MVP has been making a Herculean effort to keep the team afloat. His performances since the start of the season have been legitimately worth the MVP mention. Grayson Allen is turning out to be one of the best offseason deals in the NBA for Milwaukee.

NBA Math



Missed games:

Khris Middleton 4

Bobby Portis 5

Jrue Holiday 6

Brook Lopez 9

Donte DiVincenzo 10



Giannis' most-used lineup features Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton, Middleton and George Hill.



The Bucks have played 10 games.
Missed games:
Khris Middleton 4
Bobby Portis 5
Jrue Holiday 6
Brook Lopez 9
Donte DiVincenzo 10
Giannis' most-used lineup features Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton, Middleton and George Hill.

To get their revenge and win, the Milwaukee Bucks would have to be markedly better than what they showed against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

There’s no telling where the Milwaukee Bucks will be without the Greek Freak. His indomitable will and competitive fire are just a few of the assets that have been highlighted during the Bucks’ injury crisis. It’s not even just the numbers anymore for him.

The two-time MVP just knows how to rough it up. He has carried the Milwaukee Bucks on his back and will be carrying it through the regular season grind as long as he is healthy. The New York Knicks will have their hands full against him after their last loss at home to the same team.

New York Knicks Preview

The New York Knicks are yet to clean up their defensive act, particularly at home, this season [Photo: Bleacher Report]

Defense continues to be the main issue hounding the New York Knicks, particularly when playing at Madison Square Garden. The last time they played at home, they were blown away by the young Cleveland Cavaliers 126-109. They are only 2-3 this season when playing on their home floor.

The New York Knicks are allowing teams to score 110 PPG at MSG but are quite stingy on the road, with opponents only averaging 101.3 PPG. New York’s porous defense was evident in their last game against a severely depleted Philadelphia 76ers squad that was without three of the team’s top players.

Nerlens Noel and starting center Mitchell Robinson could miss the game against the Bucks with a strained knee and strained hip flexor, respectively. If so, Julius Randle will have more rebounding and defensive duties to handle without those two.

The New York Knicks’ record has been impressive when they shot well from three-point distance. They better hope the threes fall down if they still can’t clean up their defensive miscues.

Key Player - Julius Randle

Julius Randle leads the New York Knicks in scoring, rebounding and assists. He is the offensive hub that the team relies upon to score points or to set their plays.

In their last game against the resilient Philadelphia 76ers, the All-Star forward finished with another double-double of 31 points and 12 rebounds. He shot 5-10 from the deep and 12-25 overall.

theScore



Knicks get back on track with a big win on the road vs. the Bucks.
Julius Randle led the way with 32 points while Derrick Rose came off the bench and dropped 23.

The New York Knicks could miss two of their best centers heading into the game against the Milwaukee Bucks. With that possibility on the horizon, the task of covering Giannis Antetokounmpo for much of the game could be added to Randle's plate. None of New York’s bigs are strong enough or mobile enough to keep up with The Greek Freak.

The 26-year old will be an even more important figure in the matchup against the Bucks.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G - Kemba Walker | G - Evan Fournier | F - RJ Barrett | F - Julius Randle | C - Taj Gibson

Bucks vs Knicks Match Prediction

The New York Knicks have been saying all the right things about how to improve their defense, but that has not materialized on the court yet. They are especially porous on defense when playing at home. If Noel and Robinson are sidelined due to injuries, the defense will likely suffer even more.

The Milwaukee Bucks should still have a nasty taste in their mouths after their loss to the New York Knicks at home. They were seemingly cruising to a win until Derrick Rose had something to say about it. If New York is as short-handed as Milwaukee, the Bucks could come out the winner in a rugged seesaw battle.

Where to watch Bucks vs Knicks

MSG Networks and Bally Sports Wisconsin will air the game live locally. The NBA League Pass will also live-stream the matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh