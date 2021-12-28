Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 28th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Orlando Magic will host the Milwaukee Bucks at the Amway Center on December 28th.

The Milwaukee Bucks will head into this game on the back of a 117-113 win against the Boston Celtics. The win sees their record improve to 22-13 for the season.

The Orlando Magic, on the other hand, are coming off a 83-93 loss against the Miami Heat. They are now 7-27 on the season.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Donte DiVincenzo attempts a three-point shot

The Milwaukee Bucks will feature only one player in their injury report ahead of their game against the Orlando Magic.

Brook Lopez will continue to be sidelined for the Milwaukee Bucks due to a back injury sustained early in the season. Lopez has been out for a significant amount of time and there is no timeline on his return.

Bucks Lead @BucksLead Brook Lopez (back, out) remains the only Buck on the latest injury report. Brook Lopez (back, out) remains the only Buck on the latest injury report.

Other than the absence of Lopez, the Milwaukee Bucks will look to be at full strength. With the return of several players from injury and medical protocol, the Bucks have a fairly set roster.

Donte DiVincenzo's return on Christmas Day also marks the return of a key player from long-term injury.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Brook Lopez Out Back

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Cole Anthony scans the floor for the Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic, however, will not enjoy the same fortune as the Milwaukee Bucks have with injury. With a number of players out due to health and safety protocols, the Magic's injury report is quite extensive for the game.

Recent additions to the injury report will see Cole Anthony out due to an ankle injury. He was listed out in the previous game due to maintenance, this will continue to be the case against the Bucks.

Chuma Okeke joins the list of players in health and safety protocols. He is expected to clear quarantine in the next few weeks.

Dan “Savage” Savage @Dan_Savage



Cole Anthony (right ankle) is out, but Iggy and Moe Wagner are out of health and safety protocols. The latest @OrlandoMagic injury report.Cole Anthony (right ankle) is out, but Iggy and Moe Wagner are out of health and safety protocols. The latest @OrlandoMagic injury report.Cole Anthony (right ankle) is out, but Iggy and Moe Wagner are out of health and safety protocols. https://t.co/fO2ShhNeXD

Moritz Wagner and Ignas Brazdeikis are out of protocol, however, they will be questionable for the game on Tuesday.

Long-term injuries will continue to see Jalen Suggs, Jonathan Isaac, Markelle Fultz, E'Twaun Moore and Michael Carter-Williams out of the rotation.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Cole Anthony Out Ankle Chuma Okeke Out Health and Safety Protocol Mychal Mulder Out Health and Safety Protocol Mo Bamba Out Health and Safety Protocol Terrence Ross Out Health and Safety Protocol Jonathan Isaac Out Knee Markelle Fultz Out Knee Jalen Suggs Out Thumb Michael Carter-Williams Out Ankle E'Twaun Moore Out Knee Moritz Wagner Questionable Re-conditioning Ignas Brazdeikis Questionable Re-conditioning

Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo made his return on Christmas Day

With the return of a number of key players, the Milwaukee Bucks will almost be at full strength. Featuring the return of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis and Donte DiVincenzo on Christmas Day, the Bucks' overall rotation looks pretty stable.

The major change in the roster has been the move of DeMarcus Cousins to the starting rotation. With Portis still returning to game shape, Cousins will continue to be the starting center.

Jordan Nwora may also see himself getting fewer minutes. With the availability of Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton and now Donte DiVincenzo as well, Nwora's minutes have been significantly cut into.

Orlando Magic

New Orleans Pelicans v Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic have had to make a number of adjustments to make up for the missing pieces in their roster.

With the absence of their primary shooting guard, Cole Anthony, the Orlando Magic have seen Gary Harris move into the starting shooting guard spot.

Hassani Gravett has also joined as the starting point guard for the side. Gravett is a 10-day contract pickup under hardship exception. Another addition to the side under the exception has been Admiral Schofield. He was the starting forward against the Miami Heat alongside Franz Wagner.

With the continued absence of Mo Bamba under health and safety protocol, the lack of a solid 5 has resulted in Wendell Carter Jr. starting in the center position. With Bamba returning to the rotation soon, this problem should be answered to some extent.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic Predicted Starting 5’s

Milwaukee Bucks

G - Jrue Holiday | G - Grayson Allen | F - Khris Middleton | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - DeMarcus Cousins

Orlando Magic

Also Read Article Continues below

G - Hassani Gravett | G - Gary Harris | F - Franz Wagner | F - Admiral Schofield | C - Wendell Carter Jr.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar